In all seriousness, Adam Levine would "be honored" to sing at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding, but thinks "they'll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody"

Adam Levine Jokes Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Can't Afford' Him Performing at Their Wedding

"They can't afford me," he joked, laughing.

But in all seriousness, while the pair "haven't asked" Levine yet, the 42-year-old musician said he "would love" and "be honored" to play their wedding. "They won't ask me though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody," he quipped.

He also joked about seeing Shelton, 44, telling Seth Meyers back in December that he was going to get Levine to perform at their wedding: "I'm sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I'm like, 'Man, f--- you, I'm not coming to play your wedding.' "

Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani Image zoom From L to R: Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani | Credit: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Levine said that, in reality, he'd actually been "just texting, literally," with Shelton and Stefani, 51, before the SiriusXM interview.

"I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, 'I miss you guys. I love you guys.' Yeah, they're the best," he added.

Though Shelton and Stefani are still ironing out the details of their nuptials, they have also gotten an offer from former Voice coach Miley Cyrus to be their wedding singer.

"@gwenstefani @blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer!" Cyrus wrote on Twitter in January. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

As to whether they'll take Cyrus, 28, up on her offer, Shelton told PEOPLE last month, "Miley is one of the most talented singers I have ever met."

"She drives me crazy because she's a lot like Kelly [Clarkson] in the way that they can burst out with this voice," the country artist said. "If I'm going to sing, I have to think about it and go warm up. It's unfair."

"Gwen was showing me that she even said, 'I promise to be on my best behavior,'" Shelton continued. "I've known Miley long enough [for her to have to say], 'By the way, I'll be nice when I get here.' So that was nice of her."