Adam Levine Reveals He Worked at Johnny Rockets After His First Record Deal Fell Through

Adam Levine hasn’t always lived the life of a rock star.

In a new series shared exclusively with PEOPLE called “Voice Coaches on Blast,” the Maroon 5 singer reveals he took a job in the food business after his first foray into the music industry didn’t work out as planned.

“Technically my first job was a musician because I got signed to a record label at a young age, so I did get paid for that,” Levine, 39, says in the clip. “But then I got a job at Johnny Rockets when that record deal didn’t work out, and then I got a job as a [production assistant] on a TV show actually.”

Levine goes on to share many of his other first and favorites in the rapid-fire style interview on the set of the show — including the first single he ever bought.

“I bought a single, ‘Electric Avenue,’ by Eddy Grant, and I played it incessantly in the car,” he says. “My parents went absolutely nuts.”

While Levine’s parents might have gotten tired of some of his musical tastes, his dad did take him to see his first concert ever.

“My dad took me to go see Warrant,” he says. “I was 11. [It was the] Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich tour, and it was at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. It was crazy.”

Levine also says his dad was also responsible for giving him his first car.

“My first car I didn’t buy,” he says. “My first car was my dad’s ’86 Chevy Blazer which might as well have been a Rolls-Royce at that point because I thought it was the coolest car ever. I grew up in it, and it was black with a red stripe on the bottom. Badass. I literally thought I was the king of Los Angeles in my beat up ’86 Chevy Blazer.”

Though Levine is widely known for his singing and guitar-playing skills, he says the first instrument he ever learned how to play was the piano.

“I hated it,” he says. “I had, like, one recital. The first instrument I really played was guitar and then drums.”

Levine also reveals that he collects shoes, is a big Lakers fan and that his favorite movie of all time is E.T. the Extra Terrestrial.

Season 15 of The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.