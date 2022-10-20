Adam Levine has recorded in Spanish for the first time ever on a new collaboration!

On Thursday, Colombian production duo The Rudeboyz released their debut single "Ojalá" featuring Maluma and the Maroon 5 frontman alongside a steamy music video filmed in Miami.

Directed by Diane Martel, the clip opens with Chan El Genio (real name Bryan Lezcano Chaverra) and Kevin ADG (real name Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño) of The Rudeboyz driving in a car at night while listening to the song's beat and speaking about their dream of getting Maluma, 28, to feature on it.

The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The downtempo, electro-pop song then starts playing, as Maluma and a mostly shirtless Levine, 43, pose and perform next to cars, nature and women donning black swimwear.

Maluma's parts are sung entirely in the Colombian musician's native tongue, but "Ojalá" marks Levine's first time branching out into singing in Spanish himself. He also sings a verse and refrain in English, which finds the "Memories" performer singing about strain within a romantic relationship.

The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine. NEON16

"You say that's what you wanted / But be honest," sings Levine. "You want him so bad / Why am I the one you're calling? You don't want to let me go / And it's killing you to know now."

"Ojalá" is The Rudeboyz' debut single, set to appear on an upcoming project. The Grammy-winning duo first met in 2008 and eventually became friends and frequent collaborators, leading them to become The Rudeboyz and produce songs for artists like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Prince Royce, Sebastian Yatra and more.

The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine. NEON16

"We are initiating a new chapter of our career as producers-artists alongside Maluma and Adam Levine," said The Rudeboyz in a press statement, referring to the song as "a romantic and danceable record."

Maluma also spoke about the track in a statement: "My colleagues and friends Kevin and Chan (The Rudeboyz) are amazingly talented. They have grown in the music industry alongside me, collaborating together for over 10 years; and it makes me very happy to be part of this their first single as artists and alongside the great Adam Levine."

Last week, the "Sobrio" singer teased the track on his Instagram this week, while Levine shared a photo with Maluma from inside the studio in June.