Adam Levine Debuts Shaved Head in Music Video for New Maroon 5 Song 'Nobody’s Love'

The pop-rock crooner also calls for an end to the war on marijuana at the end of the music video

Adam Levine is rocking a new look in the music video for Maroon 5's latest single, "Nobody's Love."

The pop-rock crooner, 41, sports a shaved head and full beard in the video, as he rolls a marijuana joint with a glass of red wine by his side.

Shot alone in a yard at night without his fellow band members nearby, Levine croons about holding onto love on the track, singing, "You’re the only hand in my back pocket / If you ever left I go psychotic / Heaven hear me crying, crying oh, oh / Baby you’re the key to my heart locket."

At the end of the video, a message from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is shown, calling for an end to the war on marijuana.

"It’s time to end the War on Marijuana," the note begins. "The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers’ dollars. What’s more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments nationwide, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities."

According to a press release, "Nobody's Love" was shot by acclaimed film director David Dobkin, who previously directed other music videos by the band including "Sugar" and "Girls Like You," their song featuring Cardi B.

The track is the band's follow-up to the 2019 hit, "Memories," and was previously announced after the band teased the song in an Instagram post with a technicolor image of a woman on the beach with a smiley face sun in the sky. "Lonely like an island," the photo caption read.

The release of the song comes a month after longtime Maroon 5 bassist Michael "Mickey" Madden confirmed to PEOPLE that he was stepping away from the band amid reports of an alleged incident of domestic violence.

"I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future," Madden, 41, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best."

In June, Madden was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles, according to jail records. He was released on the same day after posting his $50,000 bond.