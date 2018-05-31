Adam Levine's Daughter Dusty Stars in Maroon 5's New Music Video — Along with J. Lo and More Celebs

Adam Levine‘s 20-month-old daughter Dusty Rose just starred in her first music video — and she’s among some amazing company.

Maroon 5 released their music video for “Girls Like You” on Wednesday, recruiting an all-star lineup of women to make cameos, including familiar famous faces like Jennifer Lopez and Gal Gadot, as well as activists like Angy Rivera and Franchesca Ramsey.

Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown, Camila Cabello, Mary J. Blige, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Silverman, Rita Ora, Aly Raisman, Beanie Feldstein, Chloe Kim, Ashley Graham and many more also make appearances, showing off their best moves while dancing back-to-back with the singer.

However, it’s not until the end of the video that we see Levine’s own “girls”: his wife Behati Prinsloo and their first child, Dusty. The mother-daughter duo stand behind the Maroon 5 frontman, who then turns around to wrap his arms around them.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose

Missing from the sweet family moment is their latest addition: daughter Gio Grace, who was born on Feb. 15.

Also appearing in the video is the dance queen herself, Ellen DeGeneres, who is actually to partly to thank for naming Dusty.

Shortly after his first child’s birth, Levine appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss how the talk show host shot down his idea for the baby girl’s name.

“So I’m going through it and I think I have a great name, and I texted Ellen,” he said, not revealing his name idea. “And I was like, ‘What do you think?’ and she’s like, ‘I hate it, I think it’s a terrible name.’ ”

The host didn’t leave the then-dad-to-be hanging, though.

“She gave me like five names to think about, like, ‘This, this, this, this’ — Dusty was in there,” Levine said, telling DeGeneres, “So you basically named my kid.”