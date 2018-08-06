Adam Levine Welcomes CeeLo Green Back to The Voice as His Battle Adviser

Drumroll, please!

Adam Levine’s battle adviser for Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice has been revealed, and it sure won’t be one to forget.

PEOPLE can exclusively share that former coach CeeLo Green will assist the “Girls Like You” singer, 39, in mentoring the 12 artists on Team Adam.

The “Forget You” crooner, 43, was one of the original coaches during the hit reality singing competition’s premiere in 2011. Green called it quits with the show in 2014 after a four-season streak.

RELATED: A Complete Guide to All of the Famous Ladies in Maroon 5’s Star-Studded ‘Girls Like You’ Video

Levine will sit alongside returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson.

RELATED VIDEO: The Voice Outtakes: Did You Get That on Tape?

Season 15 of The Voice premieres on Monday, Sept. 24 on NBC.