Adam Levine Calls Sexiest Man Alive Title 'Silly but Flattering' as He Pokes Fun at Blake Shelton's

Adam Levine is getting candid!

On Monday, the 41-year-old musician took part in a viral Instagram trend, where users are asked questions using a feature on the photo-sharing app, and revealed his thoughts on once being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive.

Asked by a follower, "How did it feel to be the sexiest man alive back in those days?" the Maroon 5 frontman replied back that receiving the honor in 2013 was "totally silly but flattering."

Then, in a follow-up question, one fan asked Levine about Blake Shelton receiving the title, writing, "Do u think blake also being the sexiest man alive was a People's downgrade," to which the "Memories" crooner replied back with a simple red 100 emoji.

Back in 2013, several years before Michael B. Jordan was crowned as this year's Sexiest Man Alive, Levine was awarded the title and detailed to PEOPLE what the honor meant to him.

"As a musician, you have fantasies that you want to win Grammys, but I didn't really think that this was on the table," the singer said at the time. "I was just amazed and stunned and it almost seemed like they were kidding, but they weren't, so that's cool."

Then, years later in 2017, Shelton, 44, was crowned as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, and he told PEOPLE, "Y'all must be running out of people. Like, Wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

All kidding aside, Shelton credited his now-fiancée, Gwen Stefani, for convincing him to embrace the crown. "She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.'"

But a bigger incentive for the singer was being able to stick it to Levine, who he co-starred with on The Voice. "I can't wait to shove this up Adam's ass," Shelton added at the time. "As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about."

Elsewhere, during his Q&A on Instagram, Levine also poked some more fun at his longtime frenemy in a set of his responses.

Asked by a fan, "Did you miss Blake on the voice last season?" Levine replied with "Blake who?" before another user asked, "which of blake's album is your favorite?" to which Levine hilariously responded, "Who is this Blake you speak of?"

Earlier this month, during a virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Shelton revealed that he wants Levine to perform at his upcoming nuptials to Stefani, 51. "I've decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding," the country star said.