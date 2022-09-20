Adam Levine Denies Having an Affair but Admits He 'Crossed the Line' After Cheating Accusations

Adam Levine is breaking his silence after he was publicly accused of cheating on Behati Prinsloo, his pregnant wife of eight years.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, posted to Instagram on Tuesday morning: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Levine continued: "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

The statement comes in response to a viral TikTok video shared by Instagram model Sumner Stroh in which she claimed to have had a year-long affair with Levine. Stroh did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place, but shared screenshots of apparent Instagram DMs from the musician, including a note from April after she claimed they'd stopped speaking.

Stroh claimed she had wanted to "handle this privately," but felt forced to share the story on TikTok after a friend allegedly tried to sell the screenshots to a tabloid.

Levine and Prinsloo, 34, are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6 this month, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting a third child.

"We're best friends and we have such similar interests," the Victoria's Secret model told The Zoe Report in April. "We try and put each other first. So we get our alone time in — but kids are crazy!"

The couple first met after a mutual friend introduced them via email, and grew their initial bond over a series of messages.

"Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything,'" Prinsloo told Net-A-Porter's PORTER Edit in 2019. "We kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email."

Though the Namibia-born model didn't end up taking the gig, she did keep speaking to Levine, and they met in person for the first time a month later in Los Angeles.

"It was love at first sight, it was crazy," she said.

Though they briefly broke up, the couple was engaged in July 2013 and married in July 2014.

"We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married," she told the outlet. "It was a wild ride!"

Back in 2016, the singer gave fans a brief glimpse at his life as a dad with a tribute to his family on Instagram. "Everything I need is right here. (Beach optional)," Levine captioned a photo of himself with his arm around Prinsloo, who held their daughter in a front-facing baby carrier.

Together, the two launched Calirosa, their own tequila brand, in 2021.