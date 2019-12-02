Adam Levine Snuggles with Wife Behati Prinsloo Courtside at Lakers Game

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo had some fun and games of their own while sitting courtside to support the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 40, and the model, 31, were seen getting cozy during the Lakers’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center. In one shot, Prinsloo gave her husband a kiss on the cheek, while in another the couple rested their foreheads against each other.

Levine showed off his array of tattoos while wearing a white Rolling Stones t-shirt, black sweat pants, and white UNC sneakers. Prinsloo, meanwhile, also went casual for the outing with an all-black outfit and her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

In June, Prinsloo opened up about about how Levine supported her when experiencing emotional challenges following the births of their daughters Gio Grace, 21 months, and Dusty Rose, 3.

“I had moments of postpartum that I felt like it was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it,” Prinsloo told Today. “I think it’s very normal though, as a young mom and a new mom, to feel helpless and to feel over-emotional, you know.”

In the wake of his departure from The Voice after eight years and 16 seasons, Levine has been a full-time parent to his two daughters, something he is thoroughly enjoying thus far.

“I do miss it, but I also don’t miss how much I had to work,” said Levine on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October of his time on the hit NBC reality competition series. “I was just constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but [I wanted] to be able to spend time in this moment with my new, young family, and just have the greatest time ever.”

“Now I’m just, like, a stay-at-home dad,” he added, joking, “I just stay home and do very little. It’s great.”

Ellen DeGeneres praised her guest for being “a very hands-on dad” who takes his girls out to breakfast on Sundays and shared that he’s writing and working on his music while being “at home a lot” with Gio and Dusty.

“I’m obsessed with them,” Levine admitted of his daughters. “I know that’s a good thing, because they’re my children … that’s why I don’t do much, because I love hanging [out with them]. I genuinely adore them in a way that I never knew I could adore any little person.”