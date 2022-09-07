Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline

After over 10 years and two kids together (with another on the way!), Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are the definition of Hollywood couple goals.

The pair met through an email introduction by a mutual friend and formed an initial bond over a series of messages before they eventually met up for the first time. They then dated for a few months before briefly splitting up in 2013. Their time apart was seemingly all the Namibian model and Maroon 5 frontman needed to realize how much they loved each other, though, and they quickly got back together, engaged and married — all within the span of a year.

Prinsloo addressed their rollercoaster of a journey to the altar while speaking with Net-A-Porter's PORTER Edit's magazine in 2019. "We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married," she said. "It was a wild ride!"

They welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, in 2016, followed by her little sister, Gio Grace, two years later. "We want, like, a lot. At least [five]," Levine told Ellen DeGeneres in May 2018. "Maroon 5. We have to have a band of children."

The duo is getting closer to their goal, as PEOPLE confirmed in September 2022 that Levine and Prinsloo are expecting their third child.

From online pen pals to soon-to-be parents of three, here is a complete timeline of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's relationship.

2012: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are introduced over email

Prinsloo and Levine first met in 2012 through a mutual friend over email. In a 2019 cover story for Net-a-Porter, the Victoria's Secret model reflected on her first encounter with her future husband.

"Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything,' " she said.

While Prinsloo didn't end up taking the gig, her conversations with Levine continued. "We kept emailing each other," she said. "It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email."

One month after connecting virtually, the couple met in person for the first time in Los Angeles. "I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me," Prinsloo told Net-a-Porter. "He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me — it was so awkward."

Luckily, the mood soon shifted: "He took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time," Prinsloo said. She added: "It was love at first sight, it was crazy."

July 2012: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are first linked

Prinsloo and Levine were first spotted together in public while on a walk in New York City. The pair were all smiles as they held hands following a dinner date at Blue Ribbon restaurant.

October 2012: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo make their first public appearance

Prinsloo and Devine attended their first public event together at the GQ Gentleman's Ball in 2012, where they posed for pictures and shared a laugh at their table.

May 2013: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo breakup

The couple appeared to have cooled off by May 2013, with a source revealing to PEOPLE that the Maroon 5 frontman had started casually dating Danish model Nina Agdal. "They're just getting to know each other," the source said. "Unlike [Levine's exes] Behati and Anne [Vyalitsyna], where he was serious with them, this just seems to be a new, casual thing."

July 2013: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo get engaged

By July 2013, however, Prinsloo and Levine had not only rekindled their romance, but PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the "Moves Like Jagger" singer had also popped the question. "Adam Levine and his girlfriend Behati Prinsloo are excited to announce they are engaged to be married," Levine's rep said at the time. "The couple recently reunited and Adam proposed this weekend in Los Angeles."

Prinsloo shared the details behind the couple's big moment with ET Canada and said the proposal was very traditional. "It was a one-knee thing!" she said. "It was serious, it was very old school."

She also commented on her 1930s engagement ring, calling it "perfect" to Extra. "He called my dad, he was a stand-up guy, called my mom, he did the whole thing," she said.

November 2013: Adam Levine supports Behati Prinsloo at the Victoria's Secret show

The former Voice coach was on hand to support his fiancé when she strutted her stuff at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in November 2013, cheering her on when she made her stage debut and giving her a standing ovation as she led the show's closing sequence.

July 2014: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo tie the knot

The couple tied the knot with a destination wedding at Flora Farms in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on July 19, 2014. The event was a star-studded affair with Levine's close friend Jonah Hill officiating and celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Coco Rocha and Levine's Maroon 5 bandmates in attendance. The reception featured live performances by Stevie Nicks, Maroon 5 and Sublime. A source told PEOPLE, "Everyone was dancing into the night."

Prinsloo, who walked down the aisle in a custom Marchesa masterpiece with floral appliqué and a floor-length veil, even sang a song for her new husband — Bright Eyes' "The First Day of My Life."

August 2014: Adam Levine shares a post-wedding selfie with Behati Prinsloo

Two weeks after tying the knot, Levine shared a selfie with his new wife in vacation attire. "There is a strong situation going on here," he captioned the shot, which was presumably taken from their reported honeymoon locale in South Africa.

June 2014: Adam Levine reveals that he was nervous to ask Behati Prinsloo to marry him

Levine opened up about the nerves he experienced before asking Prinsloo to be his wife during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael.

"Doesn't matter how certain you think you are, man. You still get down on that knee and everything turns … you just get woozy," he said. "You're like, 'I'm doing this, oh my god.' And like, you can't be confident about it. It's almost like it's impossible, you can be the most confident, I'm a confident person — but I got on that knee and everything changed immediately [...] I lost my equilibrium."

In fact, Levine said that he was so thrown off his game that he had to use both knees. "I did say, at one point, 'Both knees. Like, look, I got on both knees.' And it didn't sound charming at all," he said.

July 2014: Behati Prinsloo says she wants kids with Adam Levine

Prinsloo got candid about her and Levine's plans to start a family while talking to Net-a-Porter in July 2014, telling the outlet that children were a "definite." Beyond that, however, she would let fate run its course. "I have no expectations," she said. "Not in a bad way, but I've learned that you can't plan ahead. I live day by day and see what happens."

August 2014: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo make their first public appearance as husband and wife

All eyes were on the newlyweds at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards as they walked the red carpet for the first time as a married couple and showed off their wedding rings.

September 2014: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo share a steamy makeout scene

Prinsloo and Levine shared the screen together in Maroon 5's 2014 music video for "Animals." In it, Levine plays a butcher who has become enamored with his client, who is played by Prinsloo. The video ends with a nude makeout scene between the two while they are simultaneously doused with a red, blood-like substance.

July 2015: Adam Levine sings to Behati Prinsloo on their first anniversary

For the couple's first anniversary, Levine serenaded his wife with a rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" at Flora's Field Kitchen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — the same place where they were wed one year earlier.

April 2016: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo announce they're expecting

Levine confirmed that the couple were expecting in April 2016, posting a photo of his pregnant spouse in a bikini. "My two favorite Laker fans," he captioned it. Two days earlier, Prinsloo seemingly hinted that she was pregnant by posting a painting of a pregnant woman.

That same month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were expecting a baby girl. Prinsloo also gave fans a glimpse into her pregnancy on Instagram with a few shots of her growing belly.

September 2016: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their first child

On Sept. 21, 2016, the couple welcomed Dusty Rose Levine, as confirmed by Levine's rep. The world got its first glimpse of their baby several days later, when Prinsloo shared a sweet picture of her asleep on her dad's chest. "Words can't describe," she wrote.

November 2016: Adam Levine posts a sweet tribute to his family

The singer gave fans a brief glimpse at his life as a dad with a sweet tribute to his family on Instagram. "Everything I need is right here. (Beach optional)," Levine captioned a photo of himself with his arm around Prinsloo, who held their daughter in a front-facing baby carrier.

September 2017: Behati Prinsloo announces she's pregnant again

In September 2017, Prinsloo and Levine announced they were expecting their second child together. The supermodel shared the news with a bikini picture on Instagram that showed off her baby bump. "ROUND 2…" she wrote. A source told PEOPLE that the couple were overjoyed at the time, noting that the pair were "amazing parents."

"Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family," the source said.

November 2017: Adam Levine reveals he and Behati Prinsloo are expecting a daughter

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine revealed that he and Prinsloo would be welcoming another daughter.

"It's a girl, we're having another girl," he said. Levine also shared that he and Prinsloo want to have a big family.

"I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos," he said, adding that his wife feels the same. "She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies."

February 2018: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their second baby

PEOPLE confirmed in February 2018 that Prinsloo and Levine had become a family of four with the arrival of their second daughter, Gio Grace.

Prinsloo posted the first photo of the newborn that same day, showing off the baby's feet. "Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18," she wrote, adding, "She's got her dad's toes."

May 2018: Behati Prinsloo and Dusty Rose appear in Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" video

Prinsloo and her daughter, Dusty Rose, joined an impressive roster of famous women while appearing in the music video for Maroon 5's 2017 single, "Girls Like You." In the clip, Levine sings while standing back-to-back with celebs like Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and Millie Bobby Brown. The singer closes out the song by turning around and giving his real-life spouse and their firstborn daughter a hug.

November 2018: Behati Prinsloo says she's "thankful" for her family

The Prinsloo-Levine family spent some quality time together on Thanksgiving, and Prinsloo expressed her gratitude for them on Instagram. She shared a sweet photo of her and Levine pushing their kids on a swing set and wrote, "THANKFUL," in the caption.

June 5, 2019: Behati Prinsloo says Adam Levine leaving The Voice is "good news"

During an appearance on the Today Show in June 2019, Prinsloo shared her thoughts on Levine's unexpected departure from The Voice, which he served as a judge and coach on for 16 seasons.

"Good news for me, good news for the kids," Prinsloo said. She also opened up about how the couple would spend their newfound free time. "He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do," she said. "I'm like, 'What am I going to do with him?'"

June 19, 2019: Behati Prinsloo credits Adam Levine with helping her through postpartum depression

The model candidly opened up about the postpartum lows she experienced following the births of her two children in a video for TODAY. "You can see yourself spiraling," Prinsloo said. "I had moments of postpartum that I felt like it was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it."

November 2019: Behati Prinsloo celebrates Adam Levine's 40th birthday

Prinsloo dedicated a sweet post to her husband for his milestone birthday in 2019 with a shot of him kissing her on the beach. "40 is just a number, but it looks damn good on you," she wrote. " I wake up every morning more in love with you....happy birthday to my WHOLE LIFE. You're so cool you're so cool you're so cool @adamlevine."

April 2020: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo shut down pregnancy rumors

In April 2020, fans speculated that Prinsloo was expecting a third child when she posted a photo that appeared to be an ultrasound. The model quickly cleared things up with an updated caption, which explained that her daughter Dusty "got hold" of her phone and somehow posted a photo that was actually a close-up of her black and white splattered sweatpants.

Levine later addressed the speculation as well on The Howard Stern Show and shared that Prinsloo was not ready to have a third child yet.

"No, she's not currently pregnant," he said. "I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f—ing face because she's not ready."

He added, "We're good. We've got two kids."

August 2021: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo show off their home in Architectural Digest

In August 2021, the pair gave the world a glimpse of their Pacific Palisades house, which they purchased from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $30 million in 2019. Levine noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had given them a newfound appreciation for their home, telling the outlet, "In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary." Prinsloo added, "It's really all that we need or want."

April 2021: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo wear matching dresses with their daughters

In the midst of the pandemic, the Prinsloo-Levine family made their own fun at home and got dressed up in matching tie-dye dresses. Levine embraced the 'girl dad' life and also wore a dress, captioning an Instagram photo, "Girls just wanna have fun 💅🏻."

May 2021: Behati Prinsloo reveals how many kids she and Adam Levine want

While Levine once famously joked about wanting "100 kids," Prinsloo told Ellen DeGeneres that there was some recent debate between the two over the actual number. "He wants five," she said. "I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good. I'm backing [up], just by one."

She added, "Adam can't have everything. I'm carrying them!"

July 2021: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo become business partners

In July 2021, the couple debuted their joint tequila company, Calirosa, in the U.S. A few months later, they celebrated their venture at a star-studded event in L.A. that included famous faces such as Channing Tatum and Stella Maxwell.

April 2022: Behati Prinsloo calls Adam Levine her "best friend"

Prinsloo discussed what working with her husband was like while attending an event at Coachella 2022. "First and foremost, we're best friends and we have such similar interests," the model told The Zoe Report. "When we started this, it was on very mutual ground, because we both love tequila and we both love art and creating. For me, as a model for so many years and not having full creative control over anything for so long, this was something that we both had such an amazing experience with. [We loved] having that creative control with the bottle, the label, everything."

She also discussed the pair's commitment to making time for each other — even with two kids. "[Adam's] dad and stepmom do date night every Saturday. They told us, 'You have to set aside a day where you do date night.' So finding time for each other has always been important to us," she told the publication. She added: "We try and put each other first. … So we get our alone time in — but kids are crazy!"

September 6, 2022: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2022 that the family of four will soon grow to five, as the couple are expecting their third child.