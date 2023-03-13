Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Make First Public Appearance Since Affair Accusations and Third Baby

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are stepping out!

The newly minted parents of three appeared together at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars Party on Sunday night, marking their first joint public outing since cheating allegations were made against the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, in September, and they welcomed their third baby in January.

For the night out, Prinsloo, 34, was all smiles in a figure-hugging, floor-length black sequin gown. Levine, meanwhile, wore an all-black outfit composed of a suit jacket, shirt and matching pants.

Sources told PEOPLE last fall that Levine — who is gearing up for two stints of a Las Vegas residency in March and April, and then again in July and August, with his band — was taking responsibility for his actions and working to earn Prinsloo's trust.

"He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate," a Prinsloo source told PEOPLE at the time. "He admitted that he acted like an idiot." The source added that the supermodel remained "100 percent committed to her family."

A source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time that the pair, who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, welcomed their new addition, but did not provide any further details about the newborn.

Before welcoming their baby, a source told PEOPLE that Levine and Prinsloo "were very focused on special family time before the new baby arrived."

"After the drama in the fall, Adam has really tried to just focus on his family," the source said. "He was very embarrassed and remorseful. She and Adam are doing great. They are excited about the new baby."

Levine recently called parenting three kids "zone defense" during an appearance on iHeartRadio's On-Air with Ryan Seacrest this month.

"It goes from man to man to zone. It's like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom," he said. "It's awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos."

Levine also noted that he's now considering a switch to a minivan to accommodate the newest addition to his family.

"I pushed harder for the minivan," Levine told host Ryan Seacrest. "I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn't have to be your mom's Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun."