Sharing painfully adorable birthday messages on social media? It’s what lovers do!

Adam Levine wished his wife Behati Prinsloo the happiest 30th birthday of all time in a super sweet photo posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

In the pic, the birthday girl —who’s also, you know, an internationally famous supermodel — adopts a boss coach stance, with her hands on her hips and a whistle to her lips, eyes peering over retro-style sunglasses.

“The Queen turns 30 today,” Levine, 39, captioned the image. “She’s a legend. She’s THE baddest. In just a few years we have laughed and loved harder than most. I wake up every morning thankful that it wasn’t all a dream. Here’s to a thousand more years. I love you @behatiprinsloo with everything I got.”

In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, the Maroon 5 frontman teased how he planned the celebrate the mother of his two daughters, Dusty Rose, 19 months, and Gio Grace, 3 months, on both her birthday and Mother’s Day.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

“That’s a total secret. I’m planning it. It’s elaborate. It’ll be funny. It’ll be a fun adventure for her,” he said at the time.

Though the secret isn’t out yet, Levine’s Instagram appeared to show Prinsloo on a private plane — and later he posted a video of her swinging sticky hand toys with friends clad in party hats.

Back in March, Prinsloo also wished her husband — whom she married in July 2014 — a happy birthday via Instagram, sharing a photo of Levine dressed up in full rabbi attire.

“It’s my LOVER’S birthday tuuudhay. 😂 L’Chaim,” she wrote under the shot.