Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together in Montecito amid Cheating Claims — See the Photo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are putting on a united front.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and his pregnant supermodel wife Prinsloo, 34, were photographed together in Montecito, California on Wednesday, one day after the rocker admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage.

The pair both donned sunglasses and stood close while running errands. One day earlier, the two were snapped smiling while out together in the same neighborhood in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The outings came shortly after Levine was accused of cheating on Prinsloo, whom he married in 2014, by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed in a now-viral TikTok that she and the rocker had a year-long affair.

Levine denied having an affair in a statement he shared on Tuesday, but admitted to "crossing a line," and said he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he wrote. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

He continued: "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

A source close to Levine told PEOPLE that he insists "nothing physical happened" with Stroh, who also shared an alleged message from Levine in which he appears to ask if she would be okay with him naming his and Prinsloo's unborn baby Sumner.

"He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends," the source said. "Why would he do this? He liked the attention. He likes it more than most."

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine.

The insider added that "during COVID-19" Levine "was isolated." However, he and Prinsloo "definitely didn't break up and they weren't on a break," says the insider.

Levine and Prinsloo are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6 this month, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting a third child.

Another source told PEOPLE that while Prinsloo is "still very upset" by the rocker's actions, she remains "100 percent committed to her family."