Watch Adam Lambert Completely 'Transform' Into an Older Version of Himself in 'Getting Older' Music Video

"Although it took nearly four hours, the end result was so lifelike, it was worth it!" the singer tells PEOPLE of his transformation

By
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

Published on February 23, 2023 12:00 PM

Adam Lambert is giving fans a look into his future.

In the new music video for his glam rock cover of Billie Eilish's "Getting Older" premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, the singer, 41, uses makeup and prosthetics to transform into an older version of himself, wrinkles and gray hair included.

"I've always wanted to do a complete transformation with makeup," Lambert tells PEOPLE. "Although it took nearly four hours, the end result was so lifelike, it was worth it!"

Directed by Heather Gildroy, the music video cuts back and forth between current Lambert and older Lambert, with snippets of home videos interspersed throughout. Even while transformed as older Lambert, some hints of current Lambert remain, like his painted nails, black eyeliner and the single earring he wears on his left ear.

Adam Lambert. courtesy adam lambert

Lambert's rendition of "Getting Older" — produced by Tommy English — is featured on his upcoming covers album High Drama dropping this Friday. While speaking with PEOPLE for his feature in this week's issue, Lambert said that he chose to include the song because of "how universal the lyric is."

"I mean, no matter how old you are, we all feel the things that the lyrics describe," he said. "[Singing it] felt very confessional."

Discussing the line "things I once enjoyed / just keep me employed now," Lambert said that sentiment is "definitely" something he's felt before.

"I think it's an interesting idea, because it reminds you that you have to continue to search for the joy in what you do," he said. "Don't lose sight of that spark, or else you're on the wrong track, I think."

"Getting Older" follows the January music video release for his cover of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero," also featured on High Drama. While he got a lot of "positive" comments when the video dropped, he said there was also "a fair number of people [who] were like, 'Whoa, he got fat.'"

"I thought to myself, 'I'm fully aware I'm not the same size I was five years ago. Thanks for reminding me,'" he said. "I mean, I'm 41. I'm not 20 anymore! Also, you never know what someone's life looks like behind closed doors or what factors have led to changes in people's bodies — so keep [the criticism] to yourself."

