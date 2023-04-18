Adam Lambert Sings Hilarious Version of 'The Muffin Man' While Doing a Spot-On Cher Impression

Do you know the Adam Lambert who believes in life after love?

The American Idol alum delivered an impressive and hilarious rendition of "The Muffin Man" to the tune of Cher's 1998 hit "Believe" during an appearance on Monday's episode of Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam.

The variety competition series features different challenges, and Lambert, 41, was asked to take a spin on the Wheel of Musical Impressions before getting tasked with performing the nursery rhyme while doing a Cher impression.

"Do you have a Cher in you?" asked the talk show host.

Adam Lambert. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

"I got it. I got it," replied Lambert, who approached the microphone and confidently belted out the tune as fellow guests Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Simu Liu watched along, clapped and laughed.

"How do you make that good?" asked Fallon, 48, once Lambert finished the performance. "Cher will be very proud."

This isn't the first time the "Whataya Want from Me" musician has paid tribute to Cher, as he previously performed a slowed-down version of "Believe" at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2018, where the icon was honored.

Lambert's version of "Believe" at the ceremony was more like a ballad than the original, which quickly became a dance club anthem. Towards the end of his rendition, cameras panned to the music icon herself, who could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes.

"Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing Believe In Words,but Cant seem 2.When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your [heart]," tweeted Cher after his Kennedy Center Honors performance.

Lambert replied, "It was a total honor Cher!!! You're a goddess!"

The musician originally rose to fame performing covers on season 8 of American Idol, and he's since returned to that skillset with a full covers album titled High Drama, which dropped in February.

Queen and Adam Lambert. Ric Lipson/Stufish

Over its 11 tracks, the album features Lambert's powerhouse voice singing covers of Lana Del Rey's "West Coast," Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero," Sia's "Chandelier" and Billie Eilish's "Getting Older," among others.

Lambert's currently gearing up to embark on The Rhapsody Tour with Queen. Last month, he told PEOPLE about what he's looking forward to about the concerts.

"The audience is definitely the battery, for me," he said at the time. "To see these wonderful people that are singing along with you and having the time of their lives and it charges you. It gives you a lot of fuel to get out there and push and keep giving them more and more. It's sort of addicting."