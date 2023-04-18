Adam Lambert Sings Hilarious Version of 'The Muffin Man' While Doing a Spot-On Cher Impression

The American Idol alum performed the nursery rhyme to the tune of Cher's 'Believe' on Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam

By
Published on April 18, 2023 05:15 PM

Do you know the Adam Lambert who believes in life after love?

The American Idol alum delivered an impressive and hilarious rendition of "The Muffin Man" to the tune of Cher's 1998 hit "Believe" during an appearance on Monday's episode of Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam.

The variety competition series features different challenges, and Lambert, 41, was asked to take a spin on the Wheel of Musical Impressions before getting tasked with performing the nursery rhyme while doing a Cher impression.

"Do you have a Cher in you?" asked the talk show host.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1DLR8tFbwo&t=153s Headline: Adam Lambert Sings Hilarious Version of 'The Muffin Man' While Doing a Spot-On Cher Impression
Adam Lambert. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

"I got it. I got it," replied Lambert, who approached the microphone and confidently belted out the tune as fellow guests Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Simu Liu watched along, clapped and laughed.

"How do you make that good?" asked Fallon, 48, once Lambert finished the performance. "Cher will be very proud."

This isn't the first time the "Whataya Want from Me" musician has paid tribute to Cher, as he previously performed a slowed-down version of "Believe" at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2018, where the icon was honored.

Lambert's version of "Believe" at the ceremony was more like a ballad than the original, which quickly became a dance club anthem. Towards the end of his rendition, cameras panned to the music icon herself, who could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes.

"Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing Believe In Words,but Cant seem 2.When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your [heart]," tweeted Cher after his Kennedy Center Honors performance.

Lambert replied, "It was a total honor Cher!!! You're a goddess!"

The musician originally rose to fame performing covers on season 8 of American Idol, and he's since returned to that skillset with a full covers album titled High Drama, which dropped in February.

Queen and Adam Lambert Open Up About New Tour — and How the Singer Keeps Them 'Young'
Queen and Adam Lambert. Ric Lipson/Stufish

Over its 11 tracks, the album features Lambert's powerhouse voice singing covers of Lana Del Rey's "West Coast," Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero," Sia's "Chandelier" and Billie Eilish's "Getting Older," among others.

Lambert's currently gearing up to embark on The Rhapsody Tour with Queen. Last month, he told PEOPLE about what he's looking forward to about the concerts.

"The audience is definitely the battery, for me," he said at the time. "To see these wonderful people that are singing along with you and having the time of their lives and it charges you. It gives you a lot of fuel to get out there and push and keep giving them more and more. It's sort of addicting."

Related Articles
Malcolm McDowell with his sons Charlie McDowell and Beckett Taylor Mcdowell attending the Malcolm McDowell Retrospective at the Cinematheque Francaise in Paris, France on June 20, 2018. Malcolm McDowell Retrospective, Paris, France - 20 Jun 2018
Malcolm McDowell's Son Beckett Drops Out of 'American Idol': 'It Was My Choice'
Bad Bunny's Team Clarifies Harry Styles Tweet from Coachella
Bad Bunny's Team Responds to Harry Styles Coachella Tweet Debacle Among Fans
LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Katy Perry Gets Booed on 'American Idol' for the First Time After Criticizing Contestant's Performance
ELLE/Megan Thee Stallion Covers the May 2023 Issue and Speaks About the Tory Lanez Trial and Being a Survivor. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Adrienne Raquel
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Won't Let Tory Lanez Shooting 'Define My Journey': 'Putting Myself First'
04/17/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift flashes a smile while stepping out in New York City. The newly single pop star headed out for a night on the town during a few days off from her tour. Taylor wore a brown short sleeve top, jeans, and boots from The Row. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Taylor Swift Steps Out in New York After Subtly Confirming to Fans She's 'OK' in Viral Tour Clip
Justin Bieber defending Frank Ocean for his Coachella performance
Justin Bieber Praises Frank Ocean's Coachella Performance Amid Backlash: 'I Was Blown Away'
Madison Beer Recalls Her Younger Brother Finding Her as She Contemplated Suicide on Balcony
Madison Beer Recalls Her Younger Brother Finding Her as She Contemplated Suicide on Balcony (Exclusive)
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Weeknd and his stunning girlfriend, Simi Khadra, were spotted showing off their love while exiting the Coachella Music Festival. The couple held hands and looked absolutely smitten with each other as they left the event. Pictured: The Weeknd, Simi Khadra BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Weeknd and Rumored Girlfriend Simi Khadra Hold Hands at Coachella in Matching Outfits
Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis
Chris Cornell's Widow Vicky and Soundgarden Reach Resolution After Years-Long Legal Dispute
Halsey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Halsey Parts Ways with Longtime Label Capitol Records Nearly a Year After Song Release Drama
Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Midnights Tour
Bruce Springsteen Tests Positive for COVID Hours After Wrapping First N.J. Show in 7 Years
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Did Bad Bunny Go (Sort of) Instagram Official with Kendall Jenner at Coachella? See Why Fans Think So
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jamira Haines attend the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023
Who Is 50 Cent's Girlfriend? All About Jamira 'Cuban Link' Haines
Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival
Frank Ocean Teases New Music but Leaves Stage Early Due to Curfew During 'Disappointing' Coachella Set
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Coachella Festival
The Cutest Celebrity Couples Who Attended Coachella 2023
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
David Beckham Pays Sweet 49th Birthday Tribute to 'Most Amazing Wife' Victoria Beckham