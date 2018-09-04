Listen, the band is called Queen. I’m a queen — let me let you have it! Freddie’s fashion was so flamboyant. It gives me a free pass. I go further with some of the stuff I wear with Queen than I would in my own wardrobe, just because I feel like some of the songs just beg for that. They want to be tarted up, you know? Also, the ’70s, when Queen started — the glam rock era — is one of my favorite in music and fashion. I try my best to create little homages to that time period.

Over the past couple of years, I’ve gathered a large wardrobe of different looks. Sometimes I remix them with other things; sometimes it’s last-minute and I spend way too much money on something — like a pair of shoes! [Laughs] It’s all for the audience; I give ’em something flashy.

You haven’t released a solo album since The Original High in 2015. How is your next album coming along?

It’s coming! I’ve been working really hard on it over the past few years, actually, and I’ve definitely stretched out the process with this one. I think I’ve learned a lot about myself in the process, I’ve learned sort of exactly what the sound and the vibe is gonna be — it took me a second to figure out what I wanted to create.

I think that touring with Queen extensively has definitely influenced the project. I have a better understanding now of how to take a recording and perform it live. And one of the things that makes Queen so powerful is that their songs sort of transcend genre and time. And that’s something that I’ve been conscious of on this project — not to get boxed into trends or a specific sound; it’s very fusion.

I’ve also been made aware, through Queen, what, lyrically, makes a powerful song and why the fans keep coming back to them: It’s because they affect us all, and they are songs about human condition and the human heart. I think those things are universal, and I love that. I love reminding myself of that when I get in the studio.

