Cher is probably wishing she could turn back time so she could watch Adam Lambert cover her 1998 mega-hit all over again.

During 2018 Kennedy Center Honors — which took place earlier this month and aired on CBS Wednesday — the American Idol alum, 36, performed “Believe” as a tribute to the Moonstruck actress, 72, who was a guest of honor at the services (along with Reba McEntire, composer Philip Glass, saxophonist Wayne Shorter and the cast of Hamilton).

Lambert’s version was much slower and more like a ballad than the original, which quickly became a dance club anthem. Towards the end of his rendition, cameras panned to the music icon herself, who could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes.

After the special was over, Cher shared exactly how Lambert’s time on stage made her feel. He also joined Cyndi Lauper, 65, to sing “I’ve Got You Babe,” a Sonny Bono and Cher original.

“Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing Believe In Words, but Cant seem 2.When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your [heart],” she tweeted. “I Was Shocked AND Over The MOON When Cindi came out Rocking the house. Shocked Because SHE TOLD ME SHE WAS IN LA.”

The mother of two continued in a follow-up post, “& Over The Moon Because My Friend CINDI Is One Of Our ‘Great’ Singers When Adam& Cindi Sang Together It=Heaven . ‘Little Big Town’ Were Adorable,& Harmonies. Amanda Was Genuine,& Dear,& When Whoopi Came Out In ‘Cher Outfit’ She brought Down House.”

Lambert replied, “It was a total honor Cher!!! You’re a goddess!”

It was a total honor @Cher!!!! You’re a goddess! https://t.co/Pvp2U1m6y3 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) December 27, 2018

At the ceremony, country group Little Big Town performed a medley of Cher songs, including “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves,” “I Found Someone,” and “Baby Don’t Go.” Amanda Seyfried, who also starred in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, spoke about the singer’s lasting cultural impact, and Whoopi Goldberg took the stage wearing a Cher-inspired outfit.

“I raided your closet,” the EGOT-winner quipped.

The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer also praised Lambert’s performance on social media.

He was so great.. even sound check was great! Xx❤️🌟🔥 https://t.co/HTj2IjVbcW — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 26, 2018

“He was so great.. even sound check was great! Xx,” she raved.

Cher has been honored quite a few times this month, including during the premiere of The Cher Show on Broadway — 36 years after she made her own musical theater debut.

Simply being remembered, though, isn’t usually enough for the pop star. On opening night, she surprised the crowd with a special performance of her hit “If I Could Turn Back Time” during the curtain call. The jukebox musical based on her life also features three actresses playing Cher throughout her career, and the woman herself sang a duet with star Stephanie J. Block, who plays Cher later in her career.

TIME CHER: Two #Chers for the price of one at the Broadway opening of #TheCherShow when the music star joined the cast for the curtain call and a singalong of #IfICouldTurnBackTime pic.twitter.com/b8bwq5CkSH — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 4, 2018

The two delighted the audience taking turns singing, with an incredulous Block showing her excitement throughout the special moment. The rest of the cast and creatives also sang along behind the two ladies, whose voices synced perfectly.

Cher first made her Broadway debut in 1982 for the play Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, where she played the waitress Sissy.