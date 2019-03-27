Adam Lambert is off the market!

On Tuesday night, the Grammy-nominated singer confirmed his relationship with model Javi Costa Polo in a series of three photos posted to his Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“LUV U,” the "Feel Something" singer, 37, captioned the photos of the couple.

The first sepia-toned photo pictures Lambert and his new man spruced up in suits and ties; the second image captures Polo striking a pose with the "Ghost Town" singer wrapped around his legs, and the third finds both men puckering up for the camera.

“I love you,” Polo commented on the post.

When one fan question Lambert about “finally” making their romance official, the singer responded: “Honey, we have been official for months. IG isn’t the gatekeeper of our truth!”

While Lambert hasn’t confirmed when they began dating, they seem to be getting serious: Polo attended the Oscars with Lambert, where the glam rocker opened the award show with Queen.

This is the first public relationship for the American Idol alum since he and ex-boyfriend Sauli Koskinen split in 2013.

RELATED: Adam Lambert: ‘There Hadn’t Been a Blueprint’ for Coming Out in the Music Industry When I Did

Last summer, Lambert — who is preparing his fourth studio album — told Gay Star News his busy tour schedule has hindered his love life in the past. (He’s been on the road fronting Queen since 2012.)

“I haven’t been in a relationship for about five years. I’ve been working and traveling quite a bit so dating is temporary and transient,” he told the LGBTQ news outlet in June 2018. “I’m a multi-dater for now. My inner romantic always hopes that I could meet someone and it would grow into something significant and monogamous.”

After Lambert placed second on Idol in 2009, he became the first contestant to come out as gay in a memorable Rolling Stone cover story.

Adam Lambert and Javi Costa Polo Adam Lambert/Instagram

In 2015, Lambert opened up about the pressures he felt during his public coming-out process in an interview with Out magazine.

“There hadn’t been a blueprint to follow. That was the one thing I wished I’d had: a little more guidance,” he said. “There were definitely moments of frustration and pressure, but there’s been a lot of goodwill as well, a lot of support from fans and media people, and it’s balanced out. I don’t have any sort of bitterness about it.”