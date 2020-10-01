"That kind of thing takes a minute to recover from, but I am so glad that he is okay," Adam Lambert said of Brian May

Adam Lambert Says Queen's Brian May Is 'Doing Better' Following Heart Attack

VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 02: (L-R) Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert performs on stage at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on July 2, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Adam Lambert is revealing new details about Brian May's recovery following the guitarist's heart attack in May.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lambert — who has collaborated with Queen as their lead vocalist since 2011 — said that he recently spoke with May and that he seems to be "doing better" since the incident.

"I talked to him the other day and I think he is doing better, which is awesome," Lambert said. "That kind of thing takes a minute to recover from, but I am so glad that he is OK."

The singer, 38, called May's health scare "interesting timing" as the band was supposed to go on tour this summer but ultimately postponed their performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Who knows if we would have been on the road," Lambert noted. "That would have been very difficult, and I know that [May] got the medical attention that he needs and is fit as a fiddle."

Lambert went on to explain that being on tour can really take a toll on one's body, even for someone in good health.

"One of the things about being on tour is that it is like a battery, and even though it requires a lot of energy it can be draining," he said to ET. "Every time I am done with the tour and I come home, I almost always get a cold and am really tired because your body [shuts down]."

On May 24, the Queen legend revealed he had suffered a "small heart attack" which came after the musician, 73, was suffering relentless pain from tearing his butt muscles to "shreds" while gardening.

"It's not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness and that feeling in the arms and sweating," May explained of the attack. "... Long story short, my wonderful doctor drove me to the hospital himself."

At the hospital, May received an angiogram, which indicated that he had three arteries that were congested and "in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart."

May said that he was advised to have open-heart surgery, adding that he'd "regret" not having the triple bypass. Others, however, told him he could have three stents put in, which is the medical route he ultimately opted for.

"It wasn't easy," May said of the procedure. "The only reason it wasn't easy for me is because of the pain, the excruciating pain I had in my leg. Otherwise, it would have been a doddle."

Afterward, he said, it felt as if nothing had happened: "I couldn't feel anything, and I still can't; it's been amazing."

"It's an incredible operation done by the right skillful person and I thank them from the bottom of my heart," he said. "Because I walked out with a heart that's very strong now, so I think I'm in good shape for some time to come."

May said that he "could have died" from the state of his arteries, which he wouldn't have known about if he hadn't had the angiogram test.