Ed Sheeran Says He'd 'Love to Transition' to Making Country Music: 'It's Just Brilliant Songs'

Could Ed Sheeran be trading in his pop star ways for some boot scootin' boogies?

The British singer-songwriter, who's set to perform Thursday night at the ACM Awards, opened up about his surprising love for country music, and revealed that he's even considered dipping his toe into the genre.

"I talk about this to my wife all the time. I would love to transition into country," Sheeran, 32, told Billboard. "I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It's just like, brilliant songs."

The "Eyes Closed" singer told the Academy of Country Music Awards in a backstage chat during rehearsals that he'll perform "Life Goes On" at Thursday night's show, a track off his newest album - (pronounced Subtract).

"It's just a song about dealing with loss, basically," he explained.

Sheeran went on to say that he's "a massive fan" of country, and that he and wife Cherry Seaborn play it in their home "all day long."

"I've lived in Nashville all of 2013 and all of 2018," he said. "It really left a lasting mark on me. I love country music and I feel accepted here. It's great."

The four-time Grammy winner also revealed his connections to ACMs hosts Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, explaining that he and his dad John got to meet Parton at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in November, which he called "a really cool moment."

Sheeran also explained that Brooks' country classics are often covered by other artists in England, so he'd "sort of inadvertently grown up listening to it."

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. Art Streiber

The star was announced as an ACMs performer on Tuesday, and he'll take the stage in Frisco, Texas alongside stars like Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson.

He's fresh off the release of Subtract, his sixth album, which focuses largely on his grief following the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards, and the fear that came with Seaborn's cancer diagnosis in February 2022.

Just one day before the album's release, Sheeran also celebrated a win in court, where he was found not liable in a copyright lawsuit that accused him of copying Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" in his 2014 single "Thinking Out Loud."

"I feel like the truth was heard and the truth was believed," Sheeran told PEOPLE after the trial. "It's nice that we can both move on with our lives now - it's sad that it had to come to this."