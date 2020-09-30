Frontman Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd are all set to return

AC/DC Is Back! Group Confirms Reunion Ahead of New Music: 'Are You Ready?'

The ultimate reunion!

AC/DC is coming back with new music — and three familiar faces. The group announced the return of frontman Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd.

"ARE YOU READY?" wrote the group on social media with a photo of the band's fresh lineup: Johnson on lead vocals, Williams on bass guitar, Rudd on the drums, Stevie Young on rhythm guitar and Angus Young on lead guitar.

Johnson — who's featured in all of AC/DC's album — stepped away from the group in 2016, citing hearing problems. (He was last replaced by Axl Rose on tour.)

Meanwhile, Rudd stepped away from the band in 2015 following house arrest. And Williams had quietly announced his retirement in 2016, citing that the group was "a changed animal."

Speculation surrounding the reunion started two years ago when the group was reportedly spotted at a Vancouver recording studio.

The group has been teasing their return this week with several clips of fluorescent light shaped as the band's trademark lightning bolt.

"This is gonna be a miracle of technology," Snider told the radio outlet. "What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is going to be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate 'one more time.'"

Fans flooded the AC/DC's social media celebrating the group's reunion.

"BRIAN JOHNSON IS BACK," wrote one fan on Instagram. "Best news from 2020."

"THIS IS THE GOOD NEWS WE ALL NEEDED!" commented band Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown.

"First good news from 2020 the worst year ever," wrote one fan on Twitter.