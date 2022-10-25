AC/DC's Brian Johnson Dealt with Suicidal Thoughts After Axl Rose Replaced Him on Tour in 2016

Brian Johnson had to pull out of AC/DC's 2016 tour due to hearing issues

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 02:00 PM
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on May 2, (L-R) Dave Grohl of music group Foo Fighters and Brian Johnson of music group AC/DC perform onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE); PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 21: Axl Rose perfoms on stage during the Guns N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour at Domain Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Brian Johnson, Axl Rose. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty for Global Citizen VAX LIVE; Paul Kane/Getty

AC/DC rocker Brian Johnson felt "something close to despair" after an issue with his hearing forced him to drop out of the legendary band's 2016 tour and be replaced by Axl Rose.

Johnson, 75, reveals in his new memoir The Lives of Brian that he dealt with suicidal thoughts after he had to leave AC/DC's Rock or Bust Tour or risk going completely deaf.

"I just didn't f—ing care anymore. I'd always thought that the best way to go out would be at 180 mph, flat-out around a corner," Johnson writes, according to American Songwriter. "You'd hit the wall and boom, it would be over, just like that. Don't get me wrong, I didn't want to die. … I just wouldn't have minded all that much.

The British star previously told Rolling Stone that his hearing issues were "pretty serious," and that he was completely unable to hear the tone of the guitars on stage.

In his memoir, he recalls the pain of telling his tour manager that he'd have to sideline himself for the remainder of the tour.

"I called Tim, the tour manager, on my mobile right there in the room to tell him that I just couldn't continue," Johnson reportedly writes. "It was one of the most difficult conversations of my life — the pain of it made worse over the weeks that followed when the tour simply went on without me. It was a sheer cliff. I didn't tumble down, I was in free fall."

RELATED VIDEO: Huey Lewis Opens Up About His Career-Threatening Hearing Loss and New Album Weather

Johnson was replaced by Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose — and while he says Rose, 60, did a "great job," it was still a jarring and devastating experience.

"It's like finding a stranger in your house, sitting in your favorite chair," he writes in The Lives of Brian. "But I bear no grudges."

Johnson previously told RS in 2020 that before getting help for his hearing issues, he was "literally getting by on muscle memory and mouth shapes" on stage, and found it "crippling" to be "standing there and not being sure" while performing. He was eventually equipped with a small device that "uses the bone structure in the skull as a receiver," and was able to return to the stage.

Though AC/DC has not toured since Rock or Bust, Johnson rejoined the band to record the 2020 album Power Up, which reunited the four surviving members of the band — Johnson, lead guitarist Angus Young, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd. Malcolm Young died in 2017, and his nephew Stevie Young has been playing in his place since 2014.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy, John Connally, Nellie Connally
Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt After JFK Assassination: New Book
Wynonna Judd Rollout
Wynonna Judd Says Touring Is Healing After Mom Naomi's Death: 'I Want People to Know There Is Hope'
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi Says He's 'More Proud of Myself Than Ever' in His Mental Health Journey
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra Kicks Off Legends of the Fall Tour — and Kevin Griffin Is Psyched: 'I'm Hungry'
Brian Johnson
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Details Return to Music After 'Crippling' Hearing Loss
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi Reveals He Had a Stroke in Rehab in 2016, Spent Months Recovering
Mark Hoppus
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' After Latest Cancer Scan 'Came Back Clean'
Mark Hoppus Reveals How His Wife Helped Him Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo
Mark Hoppus Reveals How He Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo: 'I Have a Second Shot at Life'
Gustavo Arnal
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Dies by Suicide at 52: A 'Shocking Loss,' Says Company
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards looks on from the bench against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on January 4, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
NBA Star John Wall Says He Experienced Suicidal Thoughts: 'Darkest Place I've Ever Been In'
Robin Williams
Robin Williams' Children Pay Tribute to the Late Actor on the 8th Anniversary of His Death
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Ashley Judd (L) and Naomi Judd arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Olympus Has Fallen"
Ashley Judd Says She Can 'Understand' That Mom Naomi Was in 'Pain' and 'Doing the Best She Could'
Willie Nelson Me and Paul Excerpt
Willie Nelson Recounts Past Suicide Attempt — and How Friend Paul English Supported Him After — in New Memoir
Gene Simmons of Kiss on stage at the Tons of Rock festival on June 27, 2019 in Oslo, Norway.
Gene Simmons Says He Doesn't Have Friends: 'Don't Want to Pretend I'm Interested'
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Brian May Plays Taylor Hawkins' Wedding Song 'Love of My Life' Upon Request of His Widow Alison