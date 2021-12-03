ABBA Shares Sweet Festive Video for Charity Christmas Single 'Little Things'

ABBA is embracing the season of giving this year with the release of their Christmas single "Little Things," the proceeds for which will be donated to charity.

The Swedish supergroup released the track as a single on Friday alongside an accompanying video that features a group of schoolchildren putting on an ABBA-themed holiday show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, the students work hard to recreate the digital avatar technology that the actual ABBA will use in an upcoming London concert series.

With their own marketing team, costume designers and choreographers, the kids pull off the show, eventually taking the stage as Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

In announcing the single, ABBA said that all royalty payments from the track for the next five years will be donated to UNICEF's Global Child Protection Fund.

The band has a long relationship with the organization, and has donated all royalties from their song "Chiquitita" since 1979, raising $4.8 million to date.

"We think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That is why we support UNICEF in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund," ABBA said in a statement. "We have done so for many years with our song 'Chiquitita' and now we have decided to give UNICEF a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: 'Little Things' from our album Voyage."

Voyage was released in early November as the group's first new album in 40 years.

"I think it's pretty good. We've done as good as we could at our age," Andersson said at the time. "We wanted to do it before we were dead."

ABBA ABBA | Credit: OLLE LINDEBORG/AFP via Getty

The album featured the track "I Still Have Faith in You," which earned the band its first Grammy nomination, for record of the year.

"When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect," Fältskog said in a statement. "But Benny's recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself! I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!

ABBA is also preparing for a London concert series that'll feature the stars as digital avatars, performing as they looked in 1979, just three years before they split.

The musicians spent five weeks performing all 22 songs in the 90-minute setlist in order for their crew to capture every mannerism and motion with performance capture techniques.

"What you're gonna see when you come to this show is us," Andersson said.