Björn Ulvaeus said earlier this year that ABBA has recorded five new songs to be released this fall

ABBA Teases First New Music in Nearly 40 Years with Cryptic 'ABBA Voyage' Post: 'Join Us'

Fans have been asking ABBA to gimme, gimme, gimme new music for nearly 40 years — and judging by a cryptic new social media post, it seems the band might finally be ready to deliver.

The Swedish supergroup shared a social media post on Thursday announcing something called ABBA Voyage, which linked to new social media pages and invited fans to "join" them on Sept. 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson, 74, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, also shared a clip of their 1982 song "You Owe Me One" on Instagram in addition to news of ABBA Voyage, the art for which featured a photo of a solar eclipse.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the pop stars for years after ABBA announced in October 2016 that they would reunite for a live "entertainment experience" produced by Simon Fuller that would blend virtual reality and digital technology.

Though the project has long been delayed, Ulvaeus told The Times in April that ABBA has recorded five new songs and are still planning an "avatar tour" for 2022.

One month later, the songwriter told The New York Times that he and Andersson had teamed up for "some new songs" that would be released by ABBA in the fall.

RELATED VIDEO: Mamma Mia! Abba Reuniting for 'New Digital Experience'

"I'm forbidden to say anything more about it," he said. "All I can say is that it was fantastic in the studio because it was like yesterday. It was so strange coming into that studio and the four of us looking at each other and thinking, 'What is this?' It all came rushing back."

The songs will be the first new material in nearly 40 years from ABBA, who reunited in June 2016 to perform in public for the first time in three decades.

"It was absolutely amazing. A lot of emotions," Lyngstad told Espressen after the performance, which was held in Stockholm to honor the 50th anniversary of Ulvaeus and Andersson's friendship. "We've made this journey throughout our history. Benny and Björn in particular. It's been very nostalgic."

ABBA rocketed to international stardom in 1974 after their song "Waterloo" won the Eurovision Song Contest.