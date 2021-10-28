ABBA Says They're Breaking Up For Good After Upcoming Album: 'This Is It'

The announcement comes ahead of the Swedish band’s new album Voyage and concert series

ABBA will be hitting its final notes.

The Swedish supergroup — comprised of Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — revealed in a Wednesday interview with The Guardian that the band is breaking up for good after the release of Voyage. The new album will be ABBA's first in nearly 40 years, accompanied with a London concert series.

Ulvaeus, 76, and Andersson, 74, told the outlet that while the group reunited for the record after parting ways in the early '80s, the new music will be ABBA's swan song, noting that the tracks that don't make it onto Voyage will remain unfinished.

"This is it," Andersson said. "It's got to be, you know."

"I didn't actually say that 'this is it' in 1982," he added. "I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: this is it."

ABBA teased the new music last month, releasing songs "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," which will both be featured on the album — out November 5 — along with eight other tracks.

​​"No imagination could dream up that, to release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends and still be enjoying each other's company and have a total loyalty," Ulvaeus said during a recent livestream. "Who has experienced that? Nobody."

ABBA - Voyage ABBA | Credit: Baillie Walsh

Added Andersson of the upcoming album: "I think it's pretty good. We've done as good as we could at our age. We wanted to do it before we were dead."

The group will also go out with a bang in their London concert series, featuring the musicians as digital "ABBA-tars," performing as they looked in 1979, just three years before the foursome split.

The artists spent five weeks performing 22 songs in the 90-minute setlist for crew to capture every mannerism and motion with performance capture techniques.

"What you're gonna see when you come to this show is us," Andersson said during the announcement.

The concert series will take place in a custom-built arena in London, the first show set for May 27, 2022, with performances running through next December. According to ABBA's website, more dates will also be added soon.