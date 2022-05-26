ABBA Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance for Voyage Concert Premiere with ABBA-Tars!

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA attend the first performance of ABBA "Voyage" at ABBA Arena on May 26, 2022 in London, England.

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA attend the first performance of ABBA "Voyage" at ABBA Arena on May 26, 2022 in London, England.

Gimmie! Gimmie! Gimmie! A night out with ABBA!

On a rare occasion, the Swedish supergroup appeared on the red carpet of the new ABBA Arena in London's Olympic Park on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The band — which consists of Bjorn Ulvaeus, 77, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 76, Benny Andersson, 75, and Agnetha Faltskog, 72 — got together for the premiere of their virtual concert series where they'll bring their greatest hits to life and appear as ABBA-tars.

The band last made a public appearance in 2016 for a performance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ulvaeus and Andersson's friendship at the Berns Salonger Hotel in downtown Stockholm. Before that, the band hadn't sung together since 1986.

The concert series is in support of the band's studio album Voyage, their first release in 40 years.

​​"No imagination could dream up that, to release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends and still be enjoying each other's company and have a total loyalty," Ulvaeus said during a livestream last August. "Who has experienced that? Nobody."

Meanwhile, the concert series will be an opportunity for fans to get a blast from the past.

"We simply call it Voyage and we're truly sailing in uncharted waters," the band said in a statement in September. "With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It's not easy to explain but then it hasn't been done before."

The ABBA-tars will have the band performing just as they looked in 1979, just three years before the band's split.

The musicians spent five weeks performing all 22 songs in the 90-minute setlist in order for their crew to capture every mannerism and motion with performance capture techniques.

"What you're gonna see when you come to this show is us," Andersson said in September.

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA attend the first performance of ABBA "Voyage" at ABBA Arena on May 26, 2022 in London, England. ABBA | Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

"When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect," Fältskog said in a statement. "But Benny's recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself! I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!

Added Lyngstad: "Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun and when Benny called and asked if I'd consider singing some more I jumped at it! And what songs! My respect and love go out to these exceptionally talented, truly genius songwriters! Such joy it was to work with the group again. I am so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same."