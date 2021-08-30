Many of the band's songs, including "Dancing Queen," "Chiquitita" and "Slipping Through My Fingers," are popular on the app

ABBA Joins TikTok with 'Dancing Queen' Video: 'We've All Been Waiting for This,' Fans Say

ABBA's music has long been trending on TikTok, and now, the Swedish supergroup has finally taken the plunge and joined the popular app.

The band uploaded its first video to TikTok on Sunday night, a slowed-down piano version of "Dancing Queen," its seminal 1976 No. 1 hit.

ABBA's page was quickly flooded with comments from excited fans, one of whom wrote, "ABBA ON TIKTOK?! ok, my life is complete."

"We've all been waiting for this," wrote another, while a third fan added: "I screamed when I saw u guys have an account."

ABBA followed up its first video with a second that teased ABBA Voyage, a mysterious impending announcement that the band previously revealed would come on Sept. 2.

"Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin," the video said.

Though the pop stars have been dominating the charts with their disco hits since winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, TikTok — along with the Broadway hit Mamma Mia! and its subsequent film adaptation — has helped breathe new life into their songs, and has introduced a new generation to their catalog.

Songs like "Slipping Through My Fingers," "Chiquitita" and a remix of "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) have all trended on the app, and "Dancing Queen" was recently the subject of a challenge that asked users to sing the song's chorus in just one breath.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson, 74, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, since October 2016, when they announced they would reunite for a live "entertainment experience" produced by Simon Fuller.

Though the project has long been delayed, Ulvaeus told The Times in April that ABBA has recorded five new songs and are still planning an "avatar tour" for 2022.