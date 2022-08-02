Watch ABBA's Benny Anderson and Elton John Perform a Mash-Up of Their Iconic '70s Hits on TikTok

A popular TikTok audio titled "Benny and Chiquitita," which combines John's "Bennie and the Jets" with ABBA's "Chiquitita," has been used in over 54,000 videos on the platform

ABBA and Elton John have released a collaboration — sort of.

After a TikTok audio blending the piano introductions of both ABBA's 1979 hit "Chiquitita" and John's 1974 hit "Bennie and the Jets" went viral on the platform, the iconic Swedish pop group's Benny Andersson and 75-year-old "Rocket Man" singer teamed up to create a video soundtracked by the mash-up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The clip begins with the opening piano part of "Chiquitita," which Andersson, 75, is seen playing on a black grand piano in what appears to be a recording studio. As the sound transitions into the instantly recognizable pounding piano riff at the start of "Bennie and the Jets," John appears onscreen, sitting at a brown grand piano before the camera pans to show an ear-to-ear grin on his face.

Posted to both musicians' official TikTok accounts, ABBA's caption reads, "Heard that 'Chiquitita' was trending again…with @Elton John!"

Meanwhile, the clip was shared to John's account alongside the caption, "Heard about this little mashup of Bennie and the Jets with @ABBA and had to get involved."

Titled "Benny and Chiquitita," the mash-up audio was uploaded by TikTok user @reymifasol and has since been used in more than 54,000 videos on the platform. It ranks above John's most-used official songs on TikTok, with "I'm Still Standing" appearing in around 35,000 videos.

For ABBA, on the other hand, the mash-up audio's video count doesn't come close to beating out their official TikTok sounds. "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" has been used in over 432,000 videos, while "Mamma Mia" ranks second with over 252,000 videos, followed by "Dancing Queen" with over 119,000 videos.

Andersson and John's joint TikTok marks the first collaboration between the two artists, both of whom saw their respective careers take off worldwide in the 1970s.

In 2017, John met with Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA for a casual hangout, and the pair posted a photo together on Twitter. "A true pop legend, Björn Ulvaeus, dropped in for tea at home yesterday," wrote John in the tweet.

Last year, John released an album titled The Lockdown Sessions featuring collaborations with Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X, among other musicians. He'll release a new version of 1972's "Tiny Dancer" featuring Britney Spears sometime this month, a music industry source recently confirmed to PEOPLE.