ABBA Announces New Album, Concert Series Featuring Digital Avatars: 'We Travel Into the Future'

ABBA fans have long had a dream that they'd be able to lay all their love on the band once more — and now, ABBA is taking a chance on not only a new album, but on an all-new avatar technology that'll bring their beloved songs to life.

The Swedish supergroup announced in a livestream on Thursday that they'll be releasing Voyage, their first new album in nearly 40 years on Nov. 5, as well as launching a London concert series that'll feature the stars performing as digital avatars.

"We simply call it Voyage and we're truly sailing in uncharted waters," the band said in a statement. "With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It's not easy to explain but then it hasn't been done before."

The exciting news was introduced with a new song called "I Still Have Faith in You," which will be featured on the upcoming album along with 21 other tracks, including "Don't Shut Me Down," also released on Thursday, and a Christmas song called "Little Things."

Of "I Still Have Faith in You," Björn Ulvaeus, 76, said in the livestream that upon first hearing Benny Andersson's melody, he "just knew it had to be about us."

"It's about realizing that it's inconceivable to be where we are," he explained. "No imagination could dream up that, to release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends and still be enjoying each other's company and have a total loyalty. Who has experienced that? Nobody."

Added Andersson, 74, of the upcoming album: "I think it's pretty good. We've done as good as we could at our age. We wanted to do it before we were dead."

The concerts will feature digital "ABBA-tars" of Andersson, Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, performing as they looked in 1979, just three years before the band's split.

The musicians spent five weeks performing all 22 songs in the 90-minute setlist in order for their crew to capture every mannerism and motion with performance capture techniques.

"What you're gonna see when you come to this show is us," Andersson said.

The concert series will take place in a custom-built arena in London, with the first show coming this spring.

"When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect," Fältskog said in a statement. "But Benny's recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself! I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!

Added Lyngstad: "Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun and when Benny called and asked if I'd consider singing some more I jumped at it! And what songs! My respect and love go out to these exceptionally talented, truly genius songwriters! Such joy it was to work with the group again. I am so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same."