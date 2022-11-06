Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Pays Tribute After His Death: 'I Loved You Beyond Measure'

Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel Carter, is mourning the loss of her brother.

Shortly after it was confirmed that Aaron had died at the age of 34 on Saturday, Angel posted an Instagram tribute to the "I Want Candy" singer alongside family photos of the pair as babies and young children.

"To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly," she began. "My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them."

Angel added: "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔."

Alongside twin Aaron, Angel is also a sibling to brother Nick Carter and sister Bobbie Jean Carter, as well as half-sister Virginia Marie Carter, half-brother Kaden Brent Carter, and step-sister Taelyn Dobson. Angel is also a sibling to late sister Leslie Carter, who died of an overdose in 2012.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aaron and Angel had a tumultuous relationship over the years before the singer's death.

Back in 2019, Nick, 42, announced he and Angel had filed for a restraining order against Aaron, saying in a statement that Aaron allegedly harbored "intentions of killing my wife and unborn child."

"After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," Nick wrote at the time. "We were left with no choice, but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family."

Nick added that he still loved Aaron and hoped he would get "the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Aaron reacted to the restraining order on Twitter that same day, sharing, "So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol."

"Take care. @NickCarter we're done for life," he continued. "I haven't seen him in four years. And I don't intend to ... I am astounded at the accusations being made against me, and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."

In November 2019, a Los Angeles court extended the domestic violence restraining order Angel filed against Aaron through 2020. With the order, Aaron was not allowed to come within 100 yards of Angel and her husband Corey Conrad, as well as their place of business and their home.

Angel had previously claimed in court documents that Aaron had "threatened the lives" of her, Conrad, and their daughter Harper during a phone call. She said he allegedly told her, "I have people that would come and harm you."

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Carter, 'LØVË' Artist and Former Child Star, Dead at 34

Aaron rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000), Oh Aaron (2001) and Another Earthquake! (2002).

The young multi-hyphenate was also an actor, appearing as himself in shows such as Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, as well as roles in 7th Heaven and the movies Fat Albert, Popstar and Supercross.

Aaron also appeared alongside Nick, Bobbie Jean, Leslie and Angel in their short-lived 2006 E! reality show, House of Carters, and he competed on season 9 of Dancing with the Stars in 2009, coming in 5th with partner Karina Smirnoff.

The star faced legal troubles and struggled with addiction over the years, for which he sought treatment. Most recently, he was pulled over for suspicion of DUI on Tuesday, but officers found that he wasn't under the influence after conducting a field sobriety test, TMZ reported.

Aaron was discovered Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ, who first reported the news. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m., but police did not officially identify the victim. A rep for Carter declined to comment but noted "a statement will be released shortly by the family and management. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."