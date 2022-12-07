Angel Carter and Lance Bass to Hold 'Songs for Tomorrow' Charity Concert to Honor the Late Aaron

"Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone," the late star's twin wrote on Instagram, marking her 35th birthday

By
Published on December 7, 2022 05:15 PM
Angel Carter, Lance Bass, Aaron carter
Angel Carter, Lance Bass and Aaron Carter. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty

Angel Carter and Lance Bass are teaming up to honor her twin brother and late pop star Aaron Carter.

On Wednesday, in honor of her 35th birthday, Angel shared a lengthy message on Instagram detailing why Aaron's death was "the worst day of my life" — and how she plans to take action.

"I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart," Angel began in her post, alongside a photo of herself and Aaron as kids.

"Almost 11 years ago, I lost my sister, Leslie. I remember feeling broken, confused, and I questioned how I was going to continue on without her in my life… And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling," she added. "This time, it's my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond… and now… he is gone."

"It feels unfair… I feel too young to carry the weight of losing two of my siblings. When we lost Leslie, I was blindsided and shocked. With Aaron, however, we had tried everything. In fact, I spoke with him two days before he passed, and I begged, once again, for him to let us help. I did not know that would be the last time that I would ever hear his voice. And now, I sit here on our birthday, trying to navigate this unimaginable loss because of untreated mental illness and the addiction that it led to."

"Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness," she added, before detailing the benefit concert happening in Aaron's honor and in effort to "raise awareness about mental health."

The "Songs for Tomorrow" charity concert will take place on Jan. 18, 2023 at Bass' nightclub HEART in West Hollywood, California.

From the concert, 100% of proceeds will be donated to On Our Sleeves, an organization that aims to break stigmas around children's mental health.

She concluded in her post, "I have learned the pain never goes away and keep telling myself that it is one step at a time. I am hoping you can join me for this crucial next step… in memory of Aaron."

The concert will be hosted by Angel and Bass, 43, with special performances by brother Nick Carter, his band the Backstreet Boys, members of *NSYNC, members of O-Town and LFO, Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard and more special guests to be announced.

For more information on tickets and donations go here.

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Carter, 'LØVË' Artist and Former Child Star, Dead at 34

Aaron died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34. The singer-actor rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000), Oh Aaron (2001), Another Earthquake! (2002) and LØVË(2018).

Following his death, Nick and Angel also teamed up to launch a donation fund for the same organization, On Our Sleeves.

"Very grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my brother," the Backstreet Boys member wrote in part on his Instagram Story about the fund's creation.

Fans and supporters can make a monetary donation on the fund's page, which features the message, "Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others."

Related Articles
Lizzo, Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks Praises Lizzo for Her 'Beautiful' People's Choice Awards Presentation: 'Stunning'
Aaron Carter Life in Pictures - Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin visit 'The Kings Of Hustler Male Revue'
Aaron Carter's Life in Photos
Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Kane Brown
Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Maluma Among Stars to Perform at 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey Shares First Single from New Album 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'
an Gaye attends Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Dead at 66
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo accepts The People's Champion award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo's Mom Presents People's Champion Award to Her at People's Choice Awards: 'So Proud of Her'
The Voice -- Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performances Episode 2219A -- Pictured: Morgan Myles
'The Voice's' Morgan Myles Dedicates Semifinals Performance to Late Cousin Who Died of Brain Cancer
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez Released from House Arrest to Prepare for Megan Thee Stallion Trial: Report
Musician Steve Lacy visits SiriusXM Studios on September 23, 2022 in New York City.
Steve Lacy Calls 2020 Car Accident a 'Wake-Up Call' That Changed His Perspective: 'Spiritual Thing'
Will Ferrell Plays Cowbell at His Son’s First-Ever Concert in a Nod to Iconic ‘SNL’ Sketch
Will Ferrell Plays Cowbell at His Son's First-Ever Live Concert in a Nod to Iconic 'SNL' Sketch
Trevor Lukather Madison Cain Wedding
Toto's Steve Lukather and Journey's Jonathan Cain's Children Trevor and Madison Wed in L.A.
Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over Tour Sale Debacle
Taylor Swift Fans Planning to Sue Ticketmaster After Eras Tour Ticketing Controversy: Report
Jack White calls out Elon Musk after Kanye West is banned from twitter
Jack White Calls Out Elon Musk After Kanye West Is Banned from Twitter: 'Do the Right Thing'
guns n roses promo pics https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203497135655054
Guns N' Roses Files a Lawsuit Against Texas Gun Store for Allegedly Using Band's Name in Its Moniker
guns n roses promo pics https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203497135655054
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Says He'll Stop 'Tossing the Mic' into Crowd After Reportedly Injuring Fan
Honoree Steven Tyler of music group Aerosmith performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Aerosmith Cancels Second Las Vegas Residency Show After Steven Tyler Falls Ill: 'We Sincerely Apologize'