Aaron Carter Gets Back Together with Fiancée Melanie Martin: 'Relationships Aren't Easy'

Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin, who gave birth to his first child Prince just two weeks ago, have reconciled

Aaron Carter and the mother of his newborn child have reconciled after splitting days following their son's birth.

The "I Want Candy" musician, who turns 34 on Tuesday, posted a new video to his Instagram over the weekend, with loving words for his partner Melanie Martin, who is mom to his 2-week-old baby boy Prince.

The couple had previously separated, just one week after Martin gave birth, when Carter revealed he felt "deceived" by her being in contact with his estranged siblings.

But on Sunday, the singer had kind words for Martin, in a caption next to their newborn swaddled on the bed.

"Our baby boy prince Lyric Carter Loves Christmas oldies just like his daddy," Carter wrote.

"@missmelaniemartin I love you for giving me the greatest gift," he continued. "You are an amazing woman l, my everything I am so grateful for you my darling.

He then added the hashtags #fatherhood and #NewParents, before referring to their recent troubles directly: "thank you to everyone who has been supportive. Relationships aren't easy but we love, cherish and adore our son. #GodBless Xo"

Martin, whose Instagram is once again active after a period of absence, replied in the comments: "❤️❤️❤️ Grateful for both of you forever ! Happy early birthday baby 🎂 now you deserve a little celebration. On December 7 1986 [sic] a special one of a kind was born 💕💕💕 I love you 💕😘 ! Xoxoxoo"

The couple's reconciliation comes after Martin publicly apologized on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

That statement read, in part: "I just wanted to public apologize to my sons father @AaronCarter. My intentions in contacting his sister Angel were not of ill intent. I wanted to try to resolve the situation so we could all be a family. I now realize that wasn't my place and I never should've done that."

"I let my feelings get the best of me as I was hormonal and pregnant and would take it back if I could," she continued. "I did this out of love I know it was wrong. I hope he can find it in his heart to forgive me."

Earlier on Sunday, Carter posted a lengthy video to his Instagram in which Child Protective Services visited, reportedly prompted by his fans who felt he and Martin might have been handling the child improperly.

CPS visited the star's Lancaster, California, home, but, according to TMZ, later left without incident. Carter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the matter.

Last month, Carter announced his split from Martin on Twitter after nearly two years together.

"Due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote.

Carter alluded to "a very big lie" that took place between Martin and Carter's estranged twin sister Angel, but did not offer specifics, only noting that he believed Martin had "been lying to me the whole time."

Martin declined to comment to PEOPLE.