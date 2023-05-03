Aaron and Nick Carter's Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Battery over Alleged TV Remote Dispute: Sheriff

Jane Schneck has since been released on a $100 bond

By
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Published on May 3, 2023 12:40 PM
Jane Schneck, the mother of singer Nick Carter and late singer Aaron Carter, is pictured in a mugshot
Photo: HCDC/MEGA

The mother of Nick and the late Aaron Carter was arrested Friday in Florida on suspicion of battery, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE.

Jane Schneck was arrested and booked on one count of "domestic battery," which stemmed from an alleged altercation over the volume of the TV, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Schneck, 64, got into an argument with a male in her home over the sound of the television when he wanted to go to sleep. Both had allegedly been drinking, according to the sheriff's office. TMZ reported the man was her husband.

Jane Carter and Aaron Carter
Presley Ann/Getty

What started as a verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation when Schneck allegedly grabbed her husband's wrist while trying to get the remote, which authorities told PEOPLE reached the level of domestic battery.

During the altercation, her husband took video of the dispute, which he showed to deputies prior to Schneck's arrest.

Schneck has since been released on a $100 bond. Her next court date is unclear.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

