Aaron Carter Has 'Finally Found' the Love of His Life in New Artist Girlfriend Lina Valentina

Seven months after telling PEOPLE he was taking a break from dating, Aaron Carter has a new girlfriend — and he’s very serious about her.

On Sunday, the singer, 30, revealed he’s “finally found” the love of his life in Los Angeles-based artist Lina Valentina.

“No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER,” he wrote in a gushing post on Instagram. “You have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grown [sic] old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of.”

Earlier this month, Valentina shared two selfies of the couple cuddled up together on her own Instagram account. In a bio on her web site, Valentina shares that she was born in Russia and immigrated to Spain with her family at 14 years old.

After moving to America one year later, she began pursuing her career in art and went on to attend SCSU, Paier College of Art and FIT.

“I just don’t have the mental capacity for relationships right now. I have a lot of other things I got to get in line and get in order in myself,” Carter told PEOPLE exclusively in February. “If someone’s going to be with me, I’m going to want to be at my best. The next person I’m in a relationship with, I’m really going to grill them so hardcore.”

At the time, the star wasn’t sure if a forever love was in his future, but Carter felt confident he would one day have a family.

“I’m going to be a good father. I know it,” he said. “I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It’s going to be good.”