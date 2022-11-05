Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'

Only a month before Aaron Carter — the former child pop star — was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., he listed the home for sale to start a "new chapter."

On Oct. 29, just after cutting the price of the home, Carter shared a screenshot of the seven-bedroom home's listing on Twitter.

"Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," wrote Carter, who shares 11-month-old son Prince with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

He concluded, "This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."

The former pop star, best known for his albums Aaron's Party and LØVË, initially listed the property for sale on Sept. 30 for $829,900 before slashing $30,000 from the price just over a week before his death.

Carter was found dead Saturday morning at 34 years old, according to TMZ, who first reported the news. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m., but police did not officially identify the victim.

A rep for Carter declined to comment but noted "a statement will be released shortly by the family and management. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."

The "That's How I Beat Shaq" singer got engaged to model Melanie Martin in 2020 and they welcomed Prince last November.

"I'm going to be a good father. I know it," he told PEOPLE in 2018. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."

The on-and-off couple called off their engagement a week later before getting back together in December and breaking up again in February.

"My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you," Carter tweeted at the time.

In a second message posted a few minutes later, the "I Want Candy" artist opened up about having trust issues and said he had no plans to jump into a relationship anytime soon.

"I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon. I'm too scarred and I can't trust any woman. So I'm going to protect my soul and my heart at this time," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on Oct. 18, he shared a sweet photo with Prince on Twitter.

"A bluegrass song came on and he started rocking out lol my little nugget daddy time!! So blessed things are finally going back to normal! Much love!"

Aaron, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000), Oh Aaron (2001) and Another Earthquake! (2002).

The young multi-hyphenate was also an actor, appearing as himself in shows such as Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, as well as roles in 7th Heaven and the movies Fat Albert, Popstar and Supercross.

Aaron appeared alongside Nick, 42, and their three siblings Bobbie Jean, Leslie and Angel in their short-lived 2006 E! reality show House of Carters, and he competed on season 9 of Dancing with the Stars in 2009, coming in 5th with partner Karina Smirnoff.

Aaron faced legal troubles and struggled with addiction over the years, for which he sought treatment. Most recently, he was pulled over for suspicion of DUI on Tuesday but officers found that he wasn't under the influence after conducting a field sobriety test, according to TMZ.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.