Aaron Carter Left Out of 2023 Grammys On-Air In Memoriam — but Included in Print Tribute

In a moving Grammys in memoriam tribute that saw nods to many musical icons lost over the last year, Aaron Carter was noticeably missing.

The former child pop star, who was known for his albums Aaron's Party and LØVË, died at 34 on Nov. 5, 2022.

The 2023 in memoriam segment featured tributes to a number of artists. Kacey Musgraves sang a haunting rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter to honor Loretta Lynn. Quavo and Maverick City Music performed his latest song "Without You" for Migos rapper Takeoff. Meanwhile, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt performed "Songbird" for Christine McVie. During the performances, additional names and faces flashed on the screen behind them.

Though Carter was not included in the televised segment, PEOPLE confirms he was listed under the in memoriam section in the physical copy of the Grammys program.

Police sources told PEOPLE the star was found by a house sitter in his bathtub. Though a cause of death has not yet been determined, police sources believe he lost consciousness and drowned.

Carter, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) in 2000.

His early hits included "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," "That's How I Beat Shaq" and his cover of The Strangeloves' "I Want Candy." Aaron opened on tour for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears before embarking on his first solo tour in 2000.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.