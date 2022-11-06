Aaron Carter's On-and-Off Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Tearful Reaction to Singer's Sudden Death

"Forever Posting," Melanie Martin wrote on TikTok with a throwback video of her on-and-off fiancée Aaron Carter showing off some silly dance moves, following his death at age 34 on Saturday

Published on November 6, 2022 12:51 PM
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin. Photo: Melanie Martin/instagram

Aaron Carter's loved ones are processing their grief after the loss of the musician-actor.

In the wake of the LØVË artist's sudden death at age 34 on Saturday, his on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin, with whom he shares 11-month-old son Prince, expressed her heartbreak through a brief and tearful TikTok video.

In the two-second clip, Martin can be seen sobbing from what appears to be the driver's seat of a moving car, prompting the app to provide a disclaimer: "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt."

She also shared a throwback recording of a TikTok Live, in which Carter showed off some silly dance moves for his followers. "Forever posting," Martin wrote in the caption.

Martin's post came after PEOPLE confirmed Carter's death on Saturday. He was found that morning at his house in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m. local time, but police did not officially identify the victim.

Carter revealed a permanent expression of his love for Martin in March 2020, debuting a "Melanie" face tattoo over his right eyebrow, two months after they made their relationship Instagram official.

"She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I'm not complaining," he captioned their first photo together that January.

The pair announced their engagement in June 2020, and they welcomed baby boy Prince last November. Carter previously opened up to PEOPLE about his excitement over potentially starting a family back in 2018.

"I'm going to be a good father. I know it," Carter said at the time. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."

The on-and-off couple called off their engagement a week after welcoming Prince, and then got back together in December 2021, before breaking up again in February 2022. Their relationship status at the time of Carter's death is unclear.

Before coming out as bisexual in 2017, Carter dated such stars as Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan in his youth.

