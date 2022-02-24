"My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time," the singer tweeted

Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Split for the Second Time: 'Going to Protect My Soul'

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin have called it quits once again.

On Twitter Wednesday, the 34-year-old singer announced the split and asked for privacy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you," Carter tweeted.

In a second message posted a few minutes later, the "I Want Candy" artist opened up about having trust issues and said he had no plans to jump into a relationship anytime soon.

"I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon. I'm too scarred and I can't trust any woman. So I'm going to protect my soul and my heart at this time," he wrote,

The split comes after Martin and Carter reconciled their relationship in December, after breaking up following the birth of their son Prince in November 2021.

aaron carter, melanie martin Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter | Credit: Aaron Carter/Instagram

The now-former couple initially separated one week after Prince, now 3 months, was born. At the time, Carter said he felt "deceived," alluding to "a very big lie" between Martin and Carter's estranged twin sister Angel.

The couple's reconciliation in December came after Martin publicly apologized on her Instagram Story to Carter for contacting his sister.

That statement read, in part: "I just wanted to public apologize to my sons father @AaronCarter. My intentions in contacting his sister Angel were not of ill intent. I wanted to try to resolve the situation so we could all be a family. I now realize that wasn't my place and I never should've done that."

"I let my feelings get the best of me as I was hormonal and pregnant and would take it back if I could," she continued. "I did this out of love I know it was wrong. I hope he can find it in his heart to forgive me."

The House of Carters alum took his relationship with Martin Instagram official in January 2020. At the time, he shared a photo of them together, which has since been deleted, with the caption: "She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I'm not complaining 🦁."

In June of that year, the singer announced that he and Martin were engaged, posting a photo of a sparkling ring on her left hand.