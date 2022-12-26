Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him on Christmas: 'We Can Feel You in Our Heart'

The former child pop star died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 26, 2022 05:09 PM
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin. Photo: Melanie Martin/instagram

Aaron Carter is being remembered by his loved ones.

On Sunday, fiancée Melanie Martin shared snaps from a holiday brunch where she was surrounded by family and their 13-month-old son Prince, focusing an ornament of two angel wings in the shape of a heart with Aaron's name in the middle.

"We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 ."Love your mini-me and hunni💔🎄❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Martin also decorated her food table with a small angel figurine and filled the home with red decor, including bows, holiday poinsettias, and gifts with red wrapping paper.

She and Carter began dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement that June. Following their engagement announcement, their relationship was on and off in the following months. Their exact relationship status at the time of Carter's death at 34 in November is unclear.

Shortly after his death, she expressed her heartbreak through a brief and tearful TikTok video, seen sobbing from what appears to be the driver's seat of a moving car.

She also shared a throwback recording of a TikTok Live, in which Carter showed off some silly dance moves for his followers, expressing in the caption: "Forever posting."

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Shares Photos of Late Singer with Son Prince for His First Birthday

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in December, Martin celebrated gaining full custody of Prince after he had been under the care of Martin's mother since September.

In a statement about the court's decision shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Martin says, "I am excited about getting custody of our son. Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away."

"I know Aaron would have been ecstatic," Martin continues. "This victory is in his honor. I only wish Aaron could be here to share this moment with me."

Prior to the legal proceedings, she paid tribute to Carter in a clip that featured family photos of the trio in honor of Prince's first birthday.

"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑," she wrote in the caption. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔."

Related Articles
Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter with their baby
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Granted Full Custody of Their 13-Month-Old Son Prince
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin
Aaron Carter's On-and-Off Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Tearful Reaction to Singer's Sudden Death
Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death
Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Who Is Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée? All About Melanie Martin
aaron carter, melanie martin
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Shares Photos of Late Singer with Son Prince for His First Birthday
Aaron Carter Life in Pictures - Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin visit 'The Kings Of Hustler Male Revue'
Aaron Carter's Life in Photos
Angel Carter, Lance Bass, Aaron carter
Angel Carter and Lance Bass to Hold 'Songs for Tomorrow' Charity Concert to Honor the Late Aaron
Queen's Christmas Day broadcast
How Queen Elizabeth Was Honored at Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert (Including a Paddington Bear Nod!)
aaron carter
All About Aaron Carter's Son, Prince
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Aaron Carter poses for portrait sitting in an Ulloo42 chair at Visual Snow Initiative visits The Artists Projecton April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project)
Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'
Lindsay Lohan, Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan Says She Has a 'Lot of Love' for Aaron Carter as She Remembers Ex Days After His Death
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter
Nick Carter Says It Was 'Tough to Get Up on Stage' with Backstreet Boys After Brother Aaron's Death
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
The Most Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees from Ant Anstead, Justin Trudeau, Erin Napier and More!
CARRIE ANN INABA; AARON CARTER
Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers Former 'DWTS' Contestant Aaron Carter as 'One of the Brightest Lights'
aaron-carter
Celebrities React to Death of Musician Aaron Carter at Age 34: 'Just a Terrible Tragedy'
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's Birthday Party at LAX in Hollywood
Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Tearfully Honor Aaron Carter at London Concert: 'Heavy Hearts'