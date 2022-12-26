Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him on Christmas: 'We Can Feel You in Our Heart'

Aaron Carter is being remembered by his loved ones.

On Sunday, fiancée Melanie Martin shared snaps from a holiday brunch where she was surrounded by family and their 13-month-old son Prince, focusing an ornament of two angel wings in the shape of a heart with Aaron's name in the middle.

"We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 ."Love your mini-me and hunni💔🎄❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Martin also decorated her food table with a small angel figurine and filled the home with red decor, including bows, holiday poinsettias, and gifts with red wrapping paper.

She and Carter began dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement that June. Following their engagement announcement, their relationship was on and off in the following months. Their exact relationship status at the time of Carter's death at 34 in November is unclear.

Shortly after his death, she expressed her heartbreak through a brief and tearful TikTok video, seen sobbing from what appears to be the driver's seat of a moving car.

She also shared a throwback recording of a TikTok Live, in which Carter showed off some silly dance moves for his followers, expressing in the caption: "Forever posting."

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Shares Photos of Late Singer with Son Prince for His First Birthday

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in December, Martin celebrated gaining full custody of Prince after he had been under the care of Martin's mother since September.

In a statement about the court's decision shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Martin says, "I am excited about getting custody of our son. Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away."

"I know Aaron would have been ecstatic," Martin continues. "This victory is in his honor. I only wish Aaron could be here to share this moment with me."

Prior to the legal proceedings, she paid tribute to Carter in a clip that featured family photos of the trio in honor of Prince's first birthday.

"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑," she wrote in the caption. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔."