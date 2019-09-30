Aaron Carter Shows Off Huge New Face Tattoo as He Asks Fans for 'Respect' and Says He's 'Fine'

Aaron Carter is sporting some serious new body art.

The 31-year-old singer shared multiple photos to his Instagram feed over the weekend showing off his fresh ink, featuring the likeness of a woman tattooed down one side of his face.

Aaron’s new artwork — which joins various other tattoos over his body — stretches all the way down the side of his face, connecting with his existing neck tattoo and including a portion that extends underneath his eye.

“IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME,” he captioned one shirtless mirror selfie showing off his new ink.

The images come alongside a Saturday tweet where the star told fans he was “doing just fine,” requesting that people “respect me & leave me alone.”

“I already have to move and I don’t need to be under scrutiny with every decision I make,” Aaron continued. “I will take the necessary precautions to protect myself, and when I move no one will know where I live! #MissingMyMom right now.”

Earlier this month, Aaron’s brother Nick Carter filed a restraining order against him, claiming the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer threatened to kill his “pregnant wife and unborn child.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel [Conrad] and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” tweeted the Backstreet Boys member, 39.

Nick said he and Angel made the decision due to Aaron’s “increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child,” adding, “We were left with no choice, but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

The star shared that he still loves Aaron and hopes “he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Aaron reacted to the restraining order on Twitter, sharing, “So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol” and writing in another tweet, “Take care. @NickCarter we’re done for life. I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend to.”

He also responded to Nick’s accusations that he wants to harm his family, tweeting, “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

“All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this?! Ok. Stop trying to be 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $,” Aaron continued.

When reached by PEOPLE, a representative for Nick had no additional comment regarding the allegations.

News of the restraining order came days after Aaron opened up about his history of addiction and drug use on an episode of The Doctors. During the segment, Aaron found out the results of his drug test, after having previously revealed the long list of prescription medications he’s on for his mental health.

Delivering the results, host Dr. Travis Stork told Aaron that his “urine tested positive for marijuana, extended opiates, hydrocodone as an example, and benzodiazepine,” the last of which could be explained by one of the medications the singer had been prescribed to treat his multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety.

Aaron, who claimed that he was going to quit smoking weed “because it affects my medications,” also opened up about his huffing addiction for the first time.

“That’s my truth,” he said of his history, adding that these days he’s “doing amazing.”