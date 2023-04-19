Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Has 'More Questions' After Singer's Cause of Death Is Released

Melanie Martin told TMZ that Carter's autopsy results "are not closure for me"

By
Published on April 19, 2023 01:40 PM
Aaron Carter Life in Pictures - Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club
Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter . Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Melanie Martin is questioning the autopsy results of her former fiancé Aaron Carter.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the 34-year-old singer accidentally drowned Nov. 5 after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, but Martin has told TMZ that his official cause of death is "not closure for me."

"It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?" she told the outlet. "I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don't understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."

The autopsy report, obtained by PEOPLE, states Carter was "incapacitated while in the bathtub" as the drugs took effect, slipping under the surface of the water and ultimately drowning.

Difluoroethane is a gas often used in cans of compressed air, which can be huffed to produce a high, while alprazolam is the generic form of brand-name Xanax.

Martin isn't the only loved one who has rejected the circumstances of Carter's death.

Last month, the "I Want Candy" singer's mother, Jane Schneck, posted graphic photos of the bathroom in which her son died on her Facebook page, and alleged that he was the subject of death threats.

"Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," she began in her post.

Aaron Carter Life in Pictures - Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin visit 'The Kings Of Hustler Male Revue'
Aaron Carter. Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Carter was found dead last fall after a house sitter discovered his body in the bathroom. Prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were found in his bedroom. Police sources at the time believed that he lost consciousness and drowned.

Despite a roller-coaster relationship, the LØVË artist showed his adoration for his on-and-off fiancée in March 2020, when he debuted a "Melanie" face tattoo over his right eyebrow, two months after they made their relationship Instagram official.

"She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I'm not complaining," he captioned their first photo together that January.

The pair announced their engagement in June 2020, and they welcomed son Prince in November 2021. Carter previously opened up to PEOPLE about his excitement over potentially starting a family back in 2018.

"I'm going to be a good father. I know it," Carter said at the time. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."

