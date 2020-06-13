Aaron Carter Says He's Engaged to Girlfriend Melanie Martin: ‘Love Wins’

Aaron Carter first revealed that he was dating Melanie Martin in January

Aaron Carter is engaged!

The singer, 32, revealed the exciting news on Instagram Friday, posting a picture of an engagement ring on his girlfriend Melanie Martin’s left hand.

“Lövē wins ❤️😍💍,” he captioned the post, adding the hashtags #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance and #ourlovestory.

The engagement announcement comes just days after the couple announced in a YouTube livestream that Martin had recently suffered a miscarriage.

"She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," Carter said in the June 8 video. "We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

Carter previously revealed that they were expecting in April. “Obviously I have a baby on the way,” he said during an Instagram Live, showing what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure.”

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, Carter later expressed his excitement about becoming a father.

“This is what we both want,” the musician said of his future with Martin. “We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

Image zoom Melanie Martin/instagram

Carter made the pair's relationship Instagram official in January. At the time, he shared a photo of them together, which has since been deleted, with the caption: “She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I’m not complaining 🦁.”

Two months after becoming official, Carter debuted a new face tattoo of Martin’s name over his eye. Around the same time, Martin was arrested in March over a domestic dispute with Carter, TMZ reported.

The “I Want Candy” singer addressed the alleged incident on Twitter, saying, “You don’t have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future.”

According to the outlet, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department was called to Carter’s home at 11 p.m on March 29 for a domestic violence call. Martin was taken into custody and held on $50,000 bail.

Carter, brother to the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, previously told PEOPLE that the charges against Martin had been dropped and confirmed the two are back together.