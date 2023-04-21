Aaron Carter's Death: The Details Behind His Sudden Passing

An entire generation of pop fans was raised on Aaron Carter's hit songs, including "That's How I Beat Shaq" and "Aaron's Party (Come and Get It)." And the singer's unexpected death on Nov. 5, 2022, came as a shock to many.

His body was initially found in the bathtub of his California home, and in April 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled his death accidental. The report stated that Carter was "incapacitated while in the bathtub," ultimately leading to drowning as the drugs took effect.

Carter is the youngest brother of Nick Carter, who rose to fame with the 1990s boy band Backstreet Boys. Carter enjoyed his own career in the same niche, producing several hits and even touring with his brother's group and Britney Spears. In recent years, the singer had begun to shift his career toward rap.

Throughout his life, Carter was open about struggling with addiction, substance abuse and metal health, for which he sought treatment. "I'm happy that I came out on the other side," Aaron told PEOPLE in 2018. "I was a very happy baby growing up. [Now] I just want to have fun, be healthy — mind, body, soul, emotions … all of those things, and really be responsible for my own actions too."

Here is everything we know about Aaron Carter's tragic death.

How did Aaron Carter die?

Carter's body was found by his housekeeper in November 2022. At the time, it wasn't immediately clear how he died, though it was presumed that he drowned in the bathtub in which his body was found.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released its official report on Carter's death on April 18, 2023. His cause of death was attributed to drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax.

The report also indicated that Carter was "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of the drugs he took which contributed to his death by drowning.

When did Aaron Carter die?

Carter died on Nov. 5, 2022. Authorities later revealed that he was found before 11 a.m. but was not identified immediately.

At the time, one of the singer's representatives simply commented that "a statement will be released shortly by the family and management. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."

Where did Aaron Carter die?

Carter's body was found in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California.

The singer had listed the property for sale only one month before his death. He tweeted the news, writing, "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family. This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."

How old was Aaron Carter when he died?

The singer was 34 years old when he died.

How did friends, family and fans react to Aaron Carter's death?

After news of Carter's death became public, his brother Nick was one of the first to share a statement. "My heart has been broken today," he wrote on Instagram. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Nick continued, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother."

Aaron's twin sister Angel also issued a statement via social media. She wrote, "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them. I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔."

Carter also left behind his fiancée, Melanie Martin, and the pair's then-1-year-old son Prince. "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, who both dated Carter in their teens, also issued comments about his death. Duff shared a photo of the two on Instagram and wrote, "I am deeply sorry that life was so hard and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent. Boy, did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

Lohan was asked about Carter while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, and she told the outlet that she remembers her ex fondly. As she put it, "My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace. God bless him … a lot of love there."

What questions are there surrounding Aaron Carter's death?

Though his death was ruled an accident, some of Carter's family members have questioned the report.

After the cause of death was revealed, Martin told TMZ that the news was "not closure for me."

"It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?" she told the outlet. "I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don't understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."

In March 2023, the former child star's mother, Jane Schneck, shared graphic photos from the scene of Carter's death on Facebook and alleged that he was the subject of death threats.

She wrote, "Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter."