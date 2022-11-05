Entertainment Music Aaron Carter, 'LØVË' Artist and Former Child Star, Dead at 34 The former child pop star known for his breakout album "Aaron's Party" was found dead Saturday morning at his home in Lancaster, Calif. By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines and Melody Chiu Melody Chiu Instagram Twitter Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 5, 2022 04:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Aaron Carter, the former child pop star known for his albums Aaron's Party and LØVË, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 34. The musician was found dead Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ, who first reported the news. This story will be updated.