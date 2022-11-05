Aaron Carter, 'LØVË' Artist and Former Child Star, Dead at 34

The former child pop star known for his breakout album "Aaron's Party" was found dead Saturday morning at his home in Lancaster, Calif.

Published on November 5, 2022 04:21 PM
Aaron Carter, the former child pop star known for his albums Aaron's Party and LØVË, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 34.

The musician was found dead Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

This story will be updated.

