Aaron Carter Clarifies His Claim That Michael Jackson Was 'Inappropriate,' Says It Wasn't 'Sexual'

Aaron Carter is clearing up his recent comments about Michael Jackson being “inappropriate.”

In PEOPLE’s exclusive interview footage from the next season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Carter, 31, said that “Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy.”

“He never did anything that was inappropriate. Except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate,” he claimed without elaborating further.

A rep for the Jackson family did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Tuesday, one day after the footage was released, Carter clarified his comments on Twitter in a series of posts that began with him referencing the idiom “making a mountain out of a molehill.”

“Everyone having my back I appreciate you,” he wrote. “My reasoning for even speaking on this subject is to tell my truth, be real and to also have his back based on my experiences with Michael. He was an amazing guy, I stand by that. So I ask u not to turn this into something it isn’t.”

He then responded to a since-deleted tweet about his comments, writing: “In my opinion it WAS a Little inappropriate what’s the problem with that? What I achieved? I’m not trying to achieve anything except telling my story to validate he didn’t f—ing do anything sexual! Are you all this stupid? Honestly?”

“It’s like people want to find someone to f— with when what I’m speaking about ACTUALLY VALIDATES HE DIDNT DO ANYTHING!” Carter continued in another tweet.

“I in no way shape or form accused him of being a child molester,” he added, also writing another tweet that read: “I’m sorry but where in the definition ‘inappropriate’ does it mention sexual misconduct?”

“My story VALIDATES in MY OPINION that Michael didn’t do anything sexual to others,” the musician continued.

Carter finished his lengthy Twitter rant by writing, “I’m not worried. Just had to set everyone straight and I’m not done either.”

Aaron Carter; Michael Jackson Bruce Glika/FilmMagic; Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Jackson and the “Aaron’s Party” singer first met in the recording studio in 2001, when Carter was 14. The 13-time Grammy winner wanted Carter to partake in his charity song “What More Can I Give?” Carter did, and by September of that year, he and Jackson had gotten so close that Carter performed “I Want Candy” at Jackson’s anniversary celebration at Madison Square Garden.

Over the years, Carter has shut down rumors that Jackson came onto him sexually when he was younger, telling PEOPLE in 2004, “Michael and I have been friends for three years. … Nothing happened between me and Michael. We didn’t sleep in the same room, we didn’t share a bed. We have a normal friendship. There’s nothing sexual to it.”

Carter’s defense of Jackson comes just weeks after HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary aired.

The two-part, four-hour documentary detailed the alleged sexual abuse Wade Robson and James Safechuck suffered when they were children at the hands of Jackson.

Since the documentary premiered on television in March, Jackson’s family has vehemently denied the singer did anything wrong and have even released their own film in response — Neverland Firsthand: Investigating the Michael Jackson Documentary.