Aaron Carter Drowned in Bathtub After Taking Xanax and Huffing Compressed Air: Coroner

The death of singer Aaron Carter has been ruled accidental by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 18, 2023 05:35 PM

A cause of death has been determined for singer Aaron Carter.

The musician, 34, drowned after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, according to the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner-Coroner. Difluoroethane is a gas often used in cans of compressed air, while alprazolam is the generic form of brand-name Xanax.

The report, obtained by PEOPLE, states Carter was "incapacitated while in the bathtub" as the drugs took effect, slipping under the surface of the water and ultimately drowning.

TMZ was first to report the news.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Aaron Carter. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Nov. 5. Police sources told PEOPLE at the time that he was found in his bathtub by a house sitter, and that there were prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

The insiders said at the time that it was believed Carter likely lost consciousness and drowned.

Drowning is the third-leading cause of unintentional injury death around the world, according to the organization Stop Drowning Now, and alcohol use is involved in nearly one in four emergency department visits for drowning, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Singers Whitney Houston and Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries were also both determined to have died in their bathtubs by accidental drowning while under the influence.

Houston had cocaine in her system when she died in the tub of a Los Angeles hotel room in 2012, while O'Riordan had alcohol and prescription medication in hers when she died in 2018 in a London hotel.

Carter, who released his fifth and final album, LØVË, in 2018, was remembered in emotional statements shared by older brother Nick Carter, 42, and twin sister Angel Carter, from both of whom he'd become estranged in recent years.

Aaron Carter, Angel Carter and Nick Carter
Aaron Carter, Angel Carter, Nick Carter. John Sciulli/WireImage for YMI JEANSWEAR INTERNATIONAL

"My heart has been broken today," Nick wrote in part. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Angel wrote, "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you … and I promise to cherish them. I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔."

A source told PEOPLE shortly after his death that Carter was still reeling from the sudden deaths of several family members, including his sister Leslie, who died of an overdose in 2012 at age 25, and dad Robert, who died in 2017 of an apparent heart attack.

"Aaron never really dealt with a lot of trauma he had," the insider said. "He was really torn up when Leslie died, but it was Bob's death that really threw him."

Carter had faced legal troubles and struggled with addiction over the years, for which he sought treatment. He was pulled over for suspicion of DUI less than a week before his death, but officers found that he wasn't under the influence after conducting a field sobriety test, TMZ reported.

Related Articles
Bad Bunny's Team Clarifies Harry Styles Tweet from Coachella
Bad Bunny's Team Responds to Harry Styles Coachella Tweet Debacle Among Fans
'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' Singer Leo Sayer Marries Girlfriend
'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' Singer Leo Sayer Marries Girlfriend After Nearly 40 Years Together
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Inside Coachella 2023: What You Didn't See on the Stream
ELLE/Megan Thee Stallion Covers the May 2023 Issue and Speaks About the Tory Lanez Trial and Being a Survivor. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Adrienne Raquel
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Won't Let Tory Lanez Shooting 'Define My Journey': 'Putting Myself First'
Justin Bieber defending Frank Ocean for his Coachella performance
Justin Bieber Praises Frank Ocean's Coachella Performance Amid Backlash: 'I Was Blown Away'
BTS' J-Hope gets a buzz before doing his Korean military service
BTS' J-Hope Shares Image of Chopped Hair Ahead of His Military Service 
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Weeknd and his stunning girlfriend, Simi Khadra, were spotted showing off their love while exiting the Coachella Music Festival. The couple held hands and looked absolutely smitten with each other as they left the event. Pictured: The Weeknd, Simi Khadra BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Weeknd and Rumored Girlfriend Simi Khadra Hold Hands at Coachella in Matching Outfits
Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis
Chris Cornell's Widow Vicky and Soundgarden Reach Resolution After Years-Long Legal Dispute
Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Midnights Tour
Bruce Springsteen Tests Positive for COVID Hours After Wrapping First N.J. Show in 7 Years
Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival
Frank Ocean Teases New Music but Leaves Stage Early Due to Curfew During 'Disappointing' Coachella Set
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
David Beckham Pays Sweet 49th Birthday Tribute to 'Most Amazing Wife' Victoria Beckham
Alisan Porter Wedding
Singer and 'Curly Sue' Star Alisan Porter Marries Childhood Pal Justin de Vera (Exclusive)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Calvin Harris attends the Moët & Chandon Effervescence Event at Mrs Macquarie's Chair on December 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage); MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)
Calvin Harris Honors Takeoff at Coachella with Version of Migos and Frank Ocean Collab 'Slide'
FOLKSTONE, BARBADOS - MARCH 19: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Sir Tom Jones attend a Prince's Trust International Reception at the Coral Reef Club Hotel on March 19, 2019 in Folkestone, Barbados. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting a number countries as part of their Caribbean Tour, including a historic visit to Cuba. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
Lionel Richie Says It's an 'Honor' to Perform at 'Wonderful' King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Becky G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Becky G Says 'Sometimes Things Don't Go the Way You Plan' amid Allegations of Fiancé's Cheating
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Timbaland and Justin Timberlake pose backstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Justin Timberlake's Upcoming Album Is 'Fun,' Timbaland Teases: 'It's Done and It's Coming'