A$AP Rocky Returns to Sweden for Performance in Giant Cage Months After Detainment in Country

A$AP Rocky returned to Sweden for a concert on Wednesday night, just four months after getting released from his lengthy detainment in the country.

The rapper’s performance at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm was kicked off by Swedish artists Jireel, Z.E. and Dree Low. Rocky then took the stage and performed for fans in a cage that resembled a jail cell, seemingly a reference to the legal ordeal.

Rocky, née Rakim Mayers, wore all green as he sang several of his biggest hits. Many of his fans shared the performance — which included Rocky crowd surfacing — to their social media platforms.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a portion of the proceeds from the concert was donated to the local Swedish charity FARR, which works with refugee support groups.

Rocky was taken into custody on July 2 after he was arrested in Stockholm following a street altercation. He spent nearly a month in jail and was released from detention on Aug. 2 — the final day of his high-profile trial.

Over a week after being released, the rapper, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted of assault along with two members of his entourage by the Stockholm District Court.

The rapper and the two members of his entourage, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, have been given suspended sentences and ordered to pay damages to the victim, ABC News previously reported.

Just hours after his verdict was announced, Rocky revealed on Instagram that he was “disappointed.”

“I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict,” Rocky captioned a post, which showed him drinking out of a coffee mug. “I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time.”

Despite the news, Rocky said he’s going to “keep moving forward” as he thanked “everyone who advocated for justice.”

The musician made his return to the stage in August, with a set at 92.3’s Real Street Festival in Anaheim.

“What I experienced was crazy…I’m so happy to be here right now,” he said, according to videos of the event. “That was a scary, humbling experience but I’m here right now. God is good. People who ain’t even f— with me felt sympathy, sympathetic for my situation. People was praying for me, that uplifted me when my spirits was. I can’t thank y’all enough, man, that was crazy. Hip-hop never looked so strong together.”