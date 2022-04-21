A$AP Rocky Seen for First Time in Photo Surrounded by Police Officers Since His Release from Jail

no reuse, no syndication Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A$AP Rocky is released from a Los Angeles jail after he was arrested in connection to a Nov 2021 shooting. The rapper was seen getting the VIP treatment at the LAPD Headquarters where he was being held while he posted his $550,000 bail as his anxious lawyer & bail-bondsman waited. Pictured: A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Credit: BACKGRID