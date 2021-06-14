The rapper opened up about his new documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, in which Rihanna makes two sweet cameos

A$AP Rocky Says He's 'Truly Blessed' to Have Girlfriend Rihanna's Support for New Documentary

A$AP Rocky is feeling the love.

On Sunday night, the "Wild for the Night" rapper, 32, voiced his gratitude for his girlfriend Rihanna's support during the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new documentary, Stockholm Syndrome.

Opening up about the project, A$AP Rocky, born, Rakim Mayers, said he felt fortunate for her encouragement in sharing his story in the film, which documents the star's arrest and imprisonment in Stockholm, Sweden following a street altercation involving two men in 2019.

When asked how important it was to have the 33-year-old star's support for the documentary, A$AP Rocky said it's "important having that support in real life, you know?"

"It's amazing and I'm honestly truly blessed, for real," he told Entertainment Tonight of Rihanna, who makes two cameos in the documentary.

A$AP Rocky

In addition to the star's fight for his freedom and his experience with the Swedish judicial system after he was arrested and charged with assault in the country, the film also chronicles his "meteoric rise" to music stardom.

The artist's famous friends Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Tyler The Creator, Michèle Lamy and A$AP Ferg also appear.

"With amazing access, the film reveals Rocky's experience with the inequities of the Swedish judicial system and the dangers of stardom and scapegoating through a series of twists and turns, ultimately paralleling the need for prison reform in our own backyard," the film festival said of the doc in a statement.

With "nothing is off limits" in the film, the "Praise the Lord" rapper explained why it was important to share his story.

"I think making a documentary is all about vulnerability," A$AP Rocky told ET. "The documentary is all about showing honesty, authenticity, purity."

"I just wanted to tell my story without really complaining or without, you know, seeming like a victim, or like I wanted a pity party or what not," he added. "So, here it is."

As for what's next, the rapper said he looks forward to living life with his special someone by his side.

"What's next for me was what I was doing before I went to prison," he said. "Me and the prettiest mother------ ever, we breaking headlines and making history with creativity."

In a recent conversation with GQ for the magazine's June/July 2021 cover, A$AP Rocky melted hearts when he said that Rihanna is undoubtedly "the one."

Gushing that the Grammy winner is "the love of my life; my lady," the artist said she changed his world and made life brighter.

"So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," A$AP Rocky said.

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.