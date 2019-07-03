A$AP Rocky Arrested in Sweden for Suspected 'Assault' Following a Street Altercation

Image zoom ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

Rapper A$AP Rocky has fallen into some legal trouble while on a trip to Sweden.

The music star was arrested in Stockholm on Tuesday following a street altercation for suspected assault, along with three others who were involved in the incident — “two of whom were suspected of serious abuse and one of the abuse of the normal degree,” according to the prosecutor’s office press release.

The release statement confirmed that the police “arrivals” occurred at 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday, July 3.

“He has been arrested and the prosecutor now has until 12 p.m. on Saturday — at the very latest — to request that he is either detained or released,” a spokesperson for the Stockholm Prosecutor’s Office, tells PEOPLE, saying that the 30-year-old rapper will remain in police custody until the prosecutor makes a decision.

“He is in police custody. He’s in a police station,” the spokesperson continues. “Theoretically the prosecutor could make their decision today, but I don’t think they will.”

A$AP Rocky took to Instagram to detail the events of the arrests to his 10.2 million followers.

The first video the artist shared to his social platform showed what appeared to be the beginning of the street incident that later led to the arrests.

In the footage, A$AP Rocky and his entourage are approached by two young men on the street when an argument between the groups breaks out. One person from the rapper’s crew, who he later claimed was his bodyguard, can be heard telling the two men to “go that way — you following us” and another person can be heard saying, “nobody wants to fight with you bro.”

A$AP Rocky explained the incident in the caption of the video.

“So a few drug addicts are not my fans,” he claimed. “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”

In another video shared to his account, one of the young men can be seen hitting A$AP Rocky’s security guard with a pair of headphones.

“Hits security Guard in the face with headphones and then follows us,” the rapper captioned the video.

A$AP Rocky’s arrest took place after he performed at the Smash hip hop festival in Stockholm. Prior to his trip to Sweden, the rapper had performed in Paris and also posted photos from a trip to Japan.

According to the prosecutor’s office press release, the investigation is still in the initial stages and “no information about the evidence situation or investigation measures can currently be given.”

A rep for the rapper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.